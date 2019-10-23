Intermittent fasting: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's diet plan revealed The actresses follow the same lifestyle routine

It's a fact: Jennifer Aniston looks amazing at 50. We all know she's a healthy living fan, taking in the LA sunshine, practicing yoga and sticking to a nutritious diet. Now the former Friends star has revealed the details of her diet and fitness routine, and it's quite surprising. Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Jennifer and her close friend Reese Witherspoon, with whom she stars in upcoming TV drama The Morning Show, have opened up about their super-healthy lifestyles. The pair practice 'intermittent fasting', near-daily workouts and love a green juice first thing in the day.

Photo credit: Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer said: "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours." Reese added: "Jen knows so much about health and fitness that I always defer to her. She's great at wellbeing advice." Jennifer reportedly drinks a daily celery juice, while Reese likes to have a green juice. The pair give themselves one cheat day a week.

We can barely imagine fasting for 16 hours a day, but it seems Jennifer's sleeping hours help matters. She is said to wake at 9am, drink her celery juice, mediate and then workout – at least five fitness sessions a week – and Reese gets up at 5.30am, training at the gym around six days a week.

What is intermittent fasting?

The 16:8 diet is growing in popularity, involving restricting food consumption to a set time of eight hours a day and refraining from eating for the other 16 hours. For example, you could eat between 10am and 6pm or between 9am and 5pm. It's advised to eat regular small meals full of whole foods and healthy drinks.

Photo credit: Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Does intermittent fasting work?

Fans of the eating plan credit it with helping to shift weight, increase longevity and controlling blood sugar levels. However, as with many diets, there can be downsides. Binge eating within the eight-hour window negates the positive effects and can cause initial side-effects like increased appetite and tiredness.