Black Friday deals for fitness: FITBIT watches, workout clothes & exercise equipment

It's Black Friday time, one of our favourite Fridays of the year, when shopping becomes even CHEAPER and we can get some fab bargains just in time for Christmas. If you're into your sport or fancy getting fitter, you may be after some new kit or workout equipment. There are some great discounts out there on November 29th, from Fitbits to skiwear, trainers, workout clothing and those big buys like rowing machines and exercise bikes. Check out our hotlist below so you're shopping ready and start forwarding those links to loved ones now…

Debenhams

Fancy getting your hands on a lovely Fitbit Versa smartwatch? Head to Debenhams, who have £30 off this gorgeous peach watch, down to £170 from £200. It features 24/7 heart rate, phone-free music, apps, coaching and more.

Fitbit Versa, £170, Debenhams

Lidl

Fans of Lidl's middle aisle will already be familiar with the supermarket's bargain buys – and now they're selling a Fitbit. Unbelievably, the store is selling a Fitbit Inspire for £49.99, down from £69.99. The swim-proof watch tracks your activity, sleep and calorie consumption. These will not be on shelves for long.

Fitbit Inspire, £49.99, Lidl

Mountain Warehouse

Planning a ski trip and need some new clobber? Mountain Warehouse has some great savings on women's ski kit, with huge discounts on ski jackets, snow boots, ski trousers and cosy bobble hats and knits.

Nordic Extreme Printed Women's Ski Jacket, £99.99, Mountain Warehouse

Gym Shark

Everyone loves a new workout ensemble for the gym and Gym Shark has some gorgeous leggings and tops with many up to 50% off on Black Friday. We're loving this matching lilac two-piece. Erm, Santa?

Camo long sleeve top, £17.50, Gym Shark

Amazon

Yoga mats are always in-demand items and Amazon has some ace Black Friday deals. Check out this black yoga mat with carry strap, priced £9.74, down from £19.99 – that's 51% off.

Viavito Leviato Yoga Mat, £9.74, Amazon

Powerhouse Fitness

Thinking of going big and investing in some home gym equipment? Powerhouse Fitness is offering some great discounts on Friday – look at his exercise bike and rowing machine package… £548.98 down from £1,138. Amazing deal.

Bodymax exercise bike & rowing machine, £548.98, Powerhouse Fitness

JD Sports

If you're on the hunt for some sassy new trainers, JD Sports is offering up to 50% off women's footwear on Black Friday on a range of styles. We love these Nike City trainers in powder blue, priced £40 down from £55.

Nike City Trainer 2 Women's, £40, JD Sports

Reebok

The famous brand has a brilliant Black Friday sale with 50% off many items. This fun patterned yoga bra is gorgeous and has a massive 65% saving!

Yoga hero strappy medium-impact bra, £9.78, Reebok

