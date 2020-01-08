The best trainers to buy for every type of workout Plus they look stylish, of course

If you’ve vowed to exercise more this year, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the right workout gear - and that your trainers match that workout. While most women’s fitness trainers are designed to provide support no matter what exercise you’re doing, you can also buy shoes designed to complement your workout and make sure you’re comfortable throughout. We’ve rounded up the best for every exercise, from running to dancing and more...

Best trainers for outdoor running

Nike’s running trainers are practically weightless, and the React 2 have a wider sole than most for extra support when you’re running on rough terrain. Plus, they’re super stylish, so you can wear them for running errands afterwards. Win-win!

Epic React 2 Flyknit sneakers, £130, Nike @ Net-a-Porter

Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion trainer brand, Veja, has created running trainers - and they’re sustainable. The Condor trainers are made from recycled synthetic upper, recycled polyester and organic cotton lining, and the sole is springy enough to propel you on. Ideal if you want to keep fit and be more green in 2020.

Condor Runner recycled-mesh trainers, £65, Veja @ Selfridges

Best trainers for treadmill running

APL is a brand loved by regular gym-goers, and it’s no wonder - these particular trainers took two years to develop to make sure that they’re just right. We love the sock-like fit, which makes them easy to slip on and off, with no risk of laces getting caught and tripping you up.

TechLoom Bliss mesh and neoprene sneakers, £200, APL @ Net-a-Porter

Best trainers for weightlifting

Your feet should be protected if you’re doing strength training, but they should be supported, too. Many running trainers have an elevated sole to give you a lift, but for weightlifting it’s better to be flat and balanced. These structured trainers will do the job perfectly.

Adidas Adipower weightlifting shoes, from £76.15, Amazon

Best trainers for cycling

There are many versions of cycling trainers, depending on whether you’re cycling outside or at spin classes. If you’re a newbie, we recommend easing yourself in with some comfy all-rounders, such as these New Balance trainers.

Trainers, £79.99, New Balance @ Office

Best trainers for HIIT

These trainers are designed for walking, but they can be used for a variety of exercises, making them great for HIIT classes.

Women's mesh trainers, £24.99, Amazon

Best trainers for dancing

A gel sole is a good option if you regularly enjoy dance or zumba classes, because it will support your whole foot and help prevent aches on the balls or arches of your feet. These Asics trainers come in lots of different colours, and look cool enough to motivate you into never missing a class (hopefully).

Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoes, from £92.99, Amazon

Best all-rounder trainers

By all-rounder, we mean something you can wear to any class and then style out afterwards. These Adidas Originals are about as cool as they get thanks to the chic collaboration with Missoni. Plus, they’ve got the fitness credentials to keep you going, thanks to the cushioning rubber soles.

Adidas originals + Missoni Pulseboost crochet-knit sneakers, £180, Net-a-Porter

