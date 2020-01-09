Victoria Beckham's super-healthy morning routine will inspire your New Year health kick The mum-of-four shared her diet and fitness secrets on Instagram

While many of us may already be struggling to maintain our New Year's resolutions to eat healthier or exercise regularly, Victoria Beckham appears to have no such problem. The fashion designer shared all the details of her morning health and fitness routine on Instagram Stories on Thursday – and it included a homemade breakfast prepared for her by her daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham starts her day with some apple cider vinegar

"First thing I do every morning is… 2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar," Victoria shared alongside a photo of her Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar on her kitchen table. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water."

Victoria continued by sharing a look at the breakfast her eight-year-old daughter had made for her – chia seeds with almond milk, with a "random raspberry" in the mix, which was served in a plastic lunchbox. The mum-of-four followed up her breakfast with "a few" coffees from the family's barista-quality coffee machine, before hitting their home gym for a two-hour workout – and all before doing the school run. Phew!

Harper made breakfast for her mum on Thursday

The 45-year-old is committed to her daily routine, and previously said that she typically runs on the treadmill for an hour before doing toning and conditioning movements with a personal trainer. Victoria recently opened up about her body image and confidence in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws.

Victoria follows breakfast with coffee and a two-hour workout

Victoria said: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right." The star added that with four children and her husband David Beckham, she is content and is now happy with her body. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things".

