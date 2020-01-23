Vogue Williams looks amazing in vibrant gym kit - and it's ALL by Very The TV presenter rocked the coordinating outfit

Oh we love it when a celebrity wears a workout outfit we can actually purchase for ourselves! The lovely Vogue Williams looked stunning in her vibrant gym kit on Wednesday at a HIIT training event in collaboration with Nike and Very in London. Mum-of-one Vogue's outfit is right up our street – we'd totally wear that cool blue and pink sweat top, black leggings and her Nike Air trainers. Best of all, you can pick it all up from Very online right now. The star shared a snap of herself in the funky get-up on Instagram, revealing she'd had a "fab morning spent with fab people".

WATCH: Vogue and husband Spencer chat romance

Vogue's top is the Nike Training Icon Clash Sweat Top in Valerian Blue priced £68 at Very. It's cut from Dri-FIT polyester for comfort and warmth, features dropped shoulders and a half-zipped front. The piece is currently available in sizes XS to 2XL but we're sure there'll be a rush on it now Vogue's worn it.

Nike Sweat top, £68, Very

The star of Spencer, Vogue & Baby Too teamed her colourful top with some simple black leggings, also by Nike at Very, priced £35. The leggings feature a flattering V-shaped seam, multiple pockets and are machine washable.

Nike black leggings, £35, Very

We love the Nike Air Max Bella TR2 trainers in grey and purple, available in sizes three to eight and priced £70. The footwear is suitable for heavy lifting to intense cardio and include a breathable upper and a traction pattern that lends itself to multi-directional movement.

Nike Air Max trainers, £70, Very

BUY NOW

Vogue also posted a video clip of herself doing various HIIT exercises, and she received several compliments from her fans. One said: "You make it look so effortless Vogue. I’d be sweating and crying." Another said: "OMG did my first pump class in like 5 years... I can't walk! Watching u is giving me inspiration to keep pushing on."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.