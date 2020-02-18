Karen Hauer shares her 5-minute workout you can do at home - watch video The Strictly Come Dancing star is saying HELLO! to the morning…

Karen Hauer is saying HELLO! to the morning as she shares her five go-to exercise routines that will help keep you in great shape – and the best news is there's no need to drag yourself to the gym! The Strictly star and her boyfriend David Webb demonstrated the simple moves that anyone can do in the comfort of their own home; the workout is guaranteed to make you feel fit and happy before you start your day. With five simple exercises of one minute each, you don't even need a huge amount of time to get going. Watch the exclusive video below…

WATCH: Karen Hauer says HELLO! to the morning with her five simple exercise routines

