With much of the nation now in self-isolation, keeping your mind and body healthy has never been more important. So with many of us staying away from public places, Karen Hauer has shared her five go-to exercise routines that will help keep you in great shape – the best news is there's no need to drag yourself to the gym! The Strictly star and her boyfriend David Webb demonstrated the simple moves that anyone can do in the comfort of their own home; the workout is guaranteed to make you feel fit and happy before you start your day. With five simple exercises of one minute each, you don't even need a huge amount of time to get going. Watch the exclusive video below...

WATCH: Karen Hauer says HELLO! to the morning with her five simple exercise routines

