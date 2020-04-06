Loading the player...

Can coronavirus spread through post? A doctor answers our questions Get the correct COVID-19 facts from Dr Dawn

Coronavirus is believed to survive on hard surfaces for up to three days, but what about post? Dr Dawn, a leading medic with ten years of experience, tells HELLO! that though not as long as three days, the virus could live on paper and cardboard for up to 24 hours and so mail may well carry coronavirus from house to house. She recommends opening your post, discarding of any envelopes and immediately wiping all surfaces and washing your hands as an effective way of staying safe. Watch above as she answers more burning questions surrounding children, animals and asthmatics.

