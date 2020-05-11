Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to her mum Kris Jenner to mark Mother's Day, and chose to post the most incredible photo of the momager in a bikini. The picture had been taken shortly after Kris had given birth to Rob Kardashian Jr., now 33, and fans were in awe of the star's washboard stomach and long limbs. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "She looks phenomenal in that bikini," while another wrote: "If Kris can look that fire after birthing rob we can get there too," while a third added: "That was after giving birth to a fourth child? I'm more amazed at no stretch parks! I'm so jelly!"

Kris Jenner in a bikini just after giving birth to son Rob Kardashian

Kim had shared the photo of Kris alongside footage from inside her wedding day album from her marriage to Robert Kardashian. The Skims founder explained that she had purchased the camera the photographer had used to take photos from the special day, along with the photos, so that she could make an album for her mum. Kanye West's wife wrote: " This is an early Mother's Day post for my mum! The best mum in the entire world! I couldn't wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dad\s wedding back in 1978."

Kris with Rob and granddaughter Dream

The mother-of-four continued: "I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!" Kris was incredibly touched by the sweet gesture, and commented: "I love you Kim! You are the most thoughtful girl in the world and this meant more to me than you will ever know and I will cherish it forever."

The momager is isolating at her home in Hidden Hills

While Kris was away from her children for Mother's Day, she was sent some beautiful presents from them, which ranged from fresh flowers to vodka. To mark the occasion, the reality star also shared a tribute post on her Instagram account which was dedicated to motherhood. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much.

"Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the mums, mums-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends, and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today!"

