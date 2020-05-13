Loading the player...

WATCH: Olympic athlete Jazmin Sawyers shares the best hacks for productivity in lockdown Jazmin takes HELLO! on a day in her life during coronavirus

Olympic athlete Jazmin Sawyers is a testament to the stoic nature of Britain in the coronavirus crisis. The 25-year-old long-jumper has been isolating alone at her home in Loughborough since lockdown was imposed and, much like her attitude towards competing, she has cemented a methodical approach for staying productive. Across the course of 24 hours, Jazmin takes HELLO! on a day in her life, from the moment she wakes up in bed, to how she trains for Adidas' newly-formed Home Team and exactly what she does before she goes to sleep at night – all the while sharing a host of handy hacks: can't help but succumb to sugary snacks? Jaz suggests keeping healthier options on show around the house. Struggling to follow live home workouts from a phone screen? Jaz projects the videos onto a wall. Such a systematic mindset has previously secured Jaz places in the Rio Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and a law degree but, just like everyone else, she's not immune to the effects of a pandemic. Watch on for more of Jaz's pearls of wisdom…

