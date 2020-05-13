﻿
Loading the player...

WATCH: Olympic athlete Jazmin Sawyers shares the best hacks for productivity in lockdown

Jazmin takes HELLO! on a day in her life during coronavirus

Bridie Wilkins

Olympic athlete Jazmin Sawyers is a testament to the stoic nature of Britain in the coronavirus crisis. The 25-year-old long-jumper has been isolating alone at her home in Loughborough since lockdown was imposed and, much like her attitude towards competing, she has cemented a methodical approach for staying productive. Across the course of 24 hours, Jazmin takes HELLO! on a day in her life, from the moment she wakes up in bed, to how she trains for Adidas' newly-formed Home Team and exactly what she does before she goes to sleep at night – all the while sharing a host of handy hacks: can't help but succumb to sugary snacks? Jaz suggests keeping healthier options on show around the house. Struggling to follow live home workouts from a phone screen? Jaz projects the videos onto a wall. Such a systematic mindset has previously secured Jaz places in the Rio Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and a law degree but, just like everyone else, she's not immune to the effects of a pandemic. Watch on for more of Jaz's pearls of wisdom…   

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about coronavirus

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment