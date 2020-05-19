The latest coronavirus briefing advised that the UK public is now entitled to unlimited outdoor exercise, including access to tennis courts. There are still certain rules to adhere to: you can only play with members of your household, clubhouses and changing rooms are to remain closed and certain clubs are putting a restriction on the duration of games, but nonetheless, the weather is warming up and playing a game has never been more appealing. Here, we've rounded up everything you need, from equipment to clothing.

Cheap rackets

Slazenger's Smash Tennis Racket is currently less than half price at Sports Direct. It's built with a lightweight frame and cushioned grip for control and power, making it ideal for first-time or occasional players.

Slazenger Smash Tennis Racket, £12.99, Sports Direct

HEAD's Radical 27 racket is a best-seller on Amazon, and with good reason. The aluminium construction means it'll stand the test of time (aka won't go rusty if it doesn't see the light of day until next summer post-lockdown), and it comes with a head cover and adjustable shoulder strap. Take your pick between grey and orange, orange and blue or black and blue designs.

HEAD Radical 27 tennis racket, from £18.70, Amazon

Wilson knows its stuff when it comes to tennis equipment, and have identified weight as the most critical factor of a racket. Keeping that in mind, the Tour Slam Lite style prides itself on a huge head size that weighs next to nothing, all the while delivering power and consistency for recreational players that need a little more leeway when it comes to off-centred hits, if you know what we mean.

Tour Slam Lite tennis racket, £25, Wilson

Tennis racket bags

HEAD's 29-inch tennis racket bag is the perfect one-size-fits-all buy to hold all your belongings. It's padded and comes with a large main compartment that leaves enough space to carry keys, balls or your phone, while it's also fitted with an adjustable shoulder strap.

HEAD tennis racket cover, £11.50, Amazon

Bag a bargain with Wlison's racket cover, currently available for just £4.99 from Sports Direct. The Wlison-branded bag includes a full zip fastening, adjustable strap and ample space for balls besides your racket.

Wilson tennis racket cover, £4.99, Sports Direct

Tennis balls

The official tennis balls from the US Open are now shoppable to the public, and Amazon is listing a can of four for £3.95. Yep, not only is that less than £1 per ball, they're made from durable felt with a high-duty cover for optimum durability and performance.

Wilson US open tennis balls, £3.95, Amazon

Unsure whether you'll make it to an official tennis court? HEAD's six-pack of balls are designed for all surfaces, meaning they'll do the job everywhere from the pavement on your street to your garden patio.

HEAD pack of six tennis balls, £5.99, Argos

Tennis shoes

Chances are you're unsure whether you'll continue with tennis once lockdown is lifted, so these Nike Court Lite 2 tennis shoes are the perfect buy. Not only are they reduced to £40, but the simple and stylish white design means they'll easily pass for gym or fashion trainers post-coronavirus.

Nike Court Lite 2 tennis shoes, £40, Sports Direct

Comfort is key to enjoying a game on the court, and these Slazenger shoes tick all the boxes: a moulded sole with groves for traction, a soft inner foot, perforation holes for ventilation and a lace fastening.

Slazenger Lifestyle Shoes, £28, Amazon

Tennis clothing

Beyond giving us a reason to go outside during lockdown, playing tennis also gives us an excuse to wear the attire, and Nike's range is giving us all the retro feels. This light pink Dri-FIT skirt is designed with sweat-wicking fabric and a flat waistband, as well as inner shorts underneath.

Dri-FIT skirt, £26.47, Nike

An A-line silhouette, racerback to hide sports bra straps and stretch fabric (in black or white) is all you need to know about Nike's Court Dri-FIT Dress. So good, we'll be wearing ours for picnics in the park, too.

Dress, £54.95, Nike

