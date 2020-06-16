Georgia Tennant reflects on cancer battle as she urges fans not to miss warning signs The Doctor Who actress had a test for cervical cancer

Georgia Tennant has urged her fans to take a smear test in honour of Cervical Screening Awareness Week. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Doctor Who star - who is married to actor David Tennant - shared a throwback snap of herself in a hospital gown from 2018 as she opened up about her own experience with cancer - and how getting tested early saved her life.

"Here I am on 22nd February 2018. Although 'tis indeed a fetching look, if you'd like to learn more about why you should never miss a smear test please read the story attached in bio," she shared. "#cervicalscreeningawarenessweek #smeartest #cervicalcancer."

In her personal blog post, which was first shared two years ago, Georgia detailed the harrowing moment her smear results came back positive. "So those of you who know me, know I like to share but those of you who don't, will know I like to keep things private," she wrote. "This particular private thing however, I feel must be shared. A few weeks ago I received an abnormal smear result. 'Borderline changes' to be exact.

"Before I'd made it up upstairs to tell my husband, I'd started planning my funeral. Having kids takes you to that place pretty quickly I find." Struck with fear, the mum-of-five confessed that her "lovely doctor" instantly put her at ease and took a biopsy test. He then told her that she did not have cancer, and neither was it borderline. She then learnt she had what's called CIN 2 'Pre-Cancer'.

However, two weeks later, Georgia was told by the doctor she did in fact have cancer. "Results are back. It was cancer. They've got it all but it was cancer," she wrote, adding: "Survived cancer without ever realizing I had it. As you can tell I’m still processing this, it's quite a thing to get your head round."

Georgia went on to say that she hopes her message had inspired many to undertake the test, concluding with: "If the first part of the story didn’t hit home, I hope this bit does. From borderline changes to cancer to cancer free in mere months. It really could have been a different story. One I will be forever grateful I didn't have to tell."