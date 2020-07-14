Duchess of Cornwall shows off trendy new fitness accessory you'll want for yourself She's racking up those steps!

The Duchess of Cornwall has been racking up her steps, if her latest accessory is anything to go by. Camilla was spotted wearing a very trendy Fitbit as she carried out an engagement in Wiltshire on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old royal looked as elegant as ever in an electric blue summer dress, which featured a pleated skirt, three quarter length sleeves and a smart neckline. She teamed the easy-to-wear frock with her go-to pearl earrings and her trusty tan court shoes – but it was her new fitness tracker that had heads turning.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore her trendy new Fitbit

Camilla, who met young carers as she visited the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre, wore the discreet grey and rose gold bracelet on her left wrist, accessorising with another bracelet on her right arm.

While it's not known which fitness tracker Camilla uses, the Duchess appears to be wearing the rose gold and grey Fitbit Charge 3, which is swimproof and water resistant and automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more.

No doubt Camilla will be using her exercise tracker for her ballet sessions at home, which she does for 20 minutes every morning. Just last week, Prince Charles' wife opened up about her love of ballet when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Duchess has been using ballet to stay fit during lockdown, telling listeners about how she was inspired by seeing the "completely brilliant" Silver Swans class for elderly ballet dancers during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 with the initiative's ambassador Angela Rippon.

Camilla looked lovely in electric blue

"I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me, and I said 'look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans.' They all howled with laughter and said 'you must be joking,'" Camilla recalled.

"So I said 'come on let's give it a go', so we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting in complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right." Camilla quipped: "I did hear the odd crash to my left and right."

