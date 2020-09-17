Salma Hayek's throwback bikini photo sparks marriage proposal The star has been married since 2009

Salma Hayek was forced to remind an overzealous fan that she was a happily married woman after he practically proposed in the comments section of her bikini-clad Instagram post.

The Mexican-born beauty, 54, shared throwback photos of a nineties modelling campaign and it got one fan excited about a possible romance.

Salma shared two sultry images on her social media and captioned them: "This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999."

One follower then wrote: "Are you still single?" along with a crying with laughter emoji.

Salma chose to publicly turn down the confident fan and gently reminded him: "Been happily married for a long time."

Salma tied the knot with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009 and they have a 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, together.

Salma shared photos of her 1999 H&M campaign

She's previously gushed about her incredible marriage, even revealing the secrets to its success.

"[Pinault] is the best husband in the world," she told Allure in 2015. "I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

When she married the successful businessman, Salma insisted she remain financially independent from him.

Salma's been sunning herself in Greece

"I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses," she shared, before adding how he responded to her demand. "And he goes, 'I know. That’s why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

Salma and her family have been celebrating her birthday with a lengthy holiday in Greece, where she’s shared numerous stunning swimsuit shots.

Salma still looks sensational

When it comes to staying in shape she’s the first to admit she’s not so keen on exercise but admits a healthy diet and confidence are key.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much. Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

