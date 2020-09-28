Freddie Flintoff looks unrecognisable in his twenties – see photos

Freddie Flintoff looks unrecognisable in incredible throwback photos. Taking a trip down memory lane, the former England cricketer has posted a number of snaps across social media over the years, and we can't believe how different he looks.

RELATED: Freddie Flintoff opens up about 20-year battle with bulimia in new BBC documentary

Freddie shared this throwback photo of himself from 1988 (pictured back row, 3rd from the right)

The Top Gear star shares a close bond with both of his parents, and back in 2019 he posted a team photo from his cricketing days, captioned: 'Lancashire Squad Primary 11 1988.' The 42-year old revealed that the photo had been sent to him by his mum, telling fans: "Mum just sent me this from my 2nd season of 3 with Lancashire u/11's, the @lionesses manager Phil still has his pads on, he never let anyone else bat #toogood."

READ: Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife? Here's all you need to know

Freddie shares a close relationship with his family

We love this sweet throwback of Freddie and his family. Taking to Instagram in 2018, he captioned the shot: "Came across a picture I did for an interview when I was 20 and only just realised my dads Jerry Springer and I'm a young John Candy."

MORE: Freddie Flintoff reveals special meaning behind son's name

The TV star is set to open up about his 20-year struggle with bulimia in a candid new documentary released by the BBC. Set to air on Monday 28 September, Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia examines the presenter's decade-spanning battle with the eating disorder, as he admits that he "probably should get help".

Freddie will open up about his 20-year struggle with bulimia in a new documentary released by the BBC

Eight years ago, Freddie first went public about his struggles with bulimia while filming Sky1's documentary Flintoff: From Lords To The Ring. Revealing that his battle with the disorder first began in 2001, Freddie explained that upon joining the England cricket team, he felt the pressure to keep his weight down, and almost 20 years later, he's still learning to cope.

In the trailer for the BBC documentary, Freddie says: "This is such a hard thing to define or even admit. For years I've managed to keep it hidden – it's not right, is it? I know it's not right." As well as opening up about his personal experiences with bulimia, Freddie will also meet with sufferers and specialists to challenge the stigma around eating disorders in men.