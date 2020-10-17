Salma Hayek has breakfast in a bikini - and fans are lost for words The star is proud of her body

That’s one way to have your morning coffee! Salma Hayek turned up the heat when she posted a phenomenal bikini selfie while drinking her daily dose of caffeine.

The Mexican beauty, 54, left her fans lost for words after sharing an image of herself over the summer sat at a table, sipping a coffee, and wearing nothing more than a two-piece, black swimsuit.

Salma simply captioned the Instagram snap: "Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee #coffee," then let her fans weigh in on the post.

Her followers were quick to dive in and compliment her on her age-defying body.

MORE: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek goes carpool karaoke crazy during coach trip in Greece

"You literally look like a greek queen waiting to be discovered," wrote one, with another pointing out, "age is just a number".

Her celebrity friend, Eva Longoria, had her say too and commented: "Guapaaaa," the Spanish slang for "hot".

Salma was enjoying a holiday in Greece with her French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, but has since returned to her home in London.

Salma - who has been gracing our screens for 25 years - opened up to People magazine about her body image and how it's improved as she's aged.

GALLERY: 13 celebrities who have given birth past the age of 40

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns with baby bump photo

Salma sizzled in a bikini for her morning coffee

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she said. "I used to criticise myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma married Francois in Paris in 2009 and they are proud parents to their thirteen-year-old daughter, Valentina.

READ: Salma Hayek's diet and fitness secrets revealed - from eating bugs to perfecting her posture

Salma shared plenty of snaps from her vacation

She had her only child at the age of 41 but insists being an older mum only improved her parenting.

“I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she said, before admitting: "I do get tired. I’m not going to lie."

As for ageing gracefully? Salma insists when it comes to plastic surgery she "hasn’t done an-y-thing!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.