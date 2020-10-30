Salma Hayek with washboard abs and bobbed hair divides fans She recently celebrated her 54th birthday

Salma Hayek sparked major fan reaction on Thursday when she shared a photo of herself in a cropped top and low slung skirt on Instagram - and in the process gave her followers a glimpse of her washboard abs.

The Mexican star, 54, wowed in two throwback, red carpet snapshots where she teamed her silver outfit with a sleek bob hairstyle, but not everyone loved it.

While many of her followers branded her "beautiful" and "stunning" some felt the need to comment on Salma's weight.

"Too too skinny!!!!!!!!!" wrote one follower and another agreed: "I love Salma. But she does look too skinny in this picture."

The remarks were shut down by numerous fans who said their comments were body shaming and insisted: "She's always been perfect."

They also adored her shorter hairstyle and wrote: "OMG I love this hair."

Salma shared photos from 1999

Salma captioned the photo: "Cause tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999" making reference to a Prince song.

Salma often delights her legions of devoted fans by sharing age-defying swimsuit selfies and bikini-clad photos from her holidays.

But she insists she remains all-natural and is proud of the way she looks and feels as she gets older.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much."

Salma is embracing life

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for keeping her youthful inside and out.

Her personal relationships also add to her glow as she’s been happily married to her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, since 2009, and they are proud parents to their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

