There's no denying that Tess Daly keeps herself in great shape – but it doesn't come easy for the TV presenter as she's the first to admit she works hard for her physique. But what exactly is the Strictly Come Dancing star's secret? Skipping! The 50-year-old revealed that she often starts her day with a simple five minutes of skipping – and the best part is, you can get a skipping rope from as little as £4.75 from Amazon! "I don't like sweating much, so [I do] yoga because that's gentle. I do really enjoy swimming, and I like skipping and trampolining," Tess said in the April issue of Health & Wellbeing.

RELATED: Tess Daly's diet: what the Strictly host eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

READ: Tess Daly channels Meghan Markle in a chic Reiss jumpsuit for Strictly Come Dancing live show

WATCH: Tess Daly shares a sneak peek of her HELLO! photoshoot

"We've got a little trampoline at home outside, and that's great for getting your lymphatic system moving and for your circulation. Sometimes I'll do five minutes of skipping at the start of the day – one minute on and one minute off, and it's great, it really wakes up the system." She added: "If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning, it's a brilliant way to wake up – better than a cup of coffee I'd say! And it's cheap and cheerful – just buy a skipping rope from Amazon, it's there the next day for a couple of quid."

Tess Daly is a fan of skipping and trampolining

She went on: "You can skip inside if the weather is bad, it's an all-weather exercise that really gets your circulation going, it wakes you up, and it keeps you trim. I like skipping, it's a joyful exercise that puts a smile on your face. I recommend it to everyone I know because it's easy and it reminds you of being a child again. It gets part of the body moving that you haven't moved for a while. Everything is moving at the same time, it feels good, it boosts the endorphins and it's quick."

Skipping rope, £4.75, Amazon

MORE: Tess Daly delights fans with incredible throwback photo of herself and Vernon Kay

Tess Daly has also taken up meditation

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly reveals her dream royal contestant on the show

Tess has also discovered a love for meditation. "In these busy hectic lives that we all lead, I think it's great, if you can, to take out 20 minutes at the start of the day just for yourself to meditate and sit quietly because the day definitely flows better afterwards. I've started setting my alarm 20 minutes earlier, which was difficult at the beginning because it's still dark when your alarm's going off, but I'll get up at 6.20am and have half an hour to myself before everyone else gets up. That time for me is great – I can go over the day, sit with myself quietly, meditate for 20 minutes, and it really helps calm your entire outlook for the day – it works for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.