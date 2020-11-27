Best Black Friday fitness deals 2020: Fitbit watches, Nike workout clothes & exercise equipment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If ever there was a time to get fit, it's now. It's when, ironically thanks to coronavirus, we have more time than ever to dedicate to our health, but also when Black Friday is right around the corner and everything from exercise equipment to workout clothes are available at a fraction of the price. Here, we've rounded up the very best Black Friday fitness deals to snap up now…

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 30 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend, while others have already launched. Keep reading for the best Black Friday fitness deals for 2020...

Nike's Black Friday deals 2020

This year's Nike's offering is a good one! There's 30% off and the code you need is BRIGHT30.

Cannaray CBD Black Friday deals 2020

CBD brand Cannaray are the go-to for sportspeople, who rely on their topicals and oils for muscle-soothing recovery. You can try the bestselling brand with 35% off EVERYTHING in their massive Black Friday sale - just add code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

CBD self-care kit, was £63, NOW £40.95, Cannaray

Reebok's Black Friday deals 2020

Get 20% off in the pre-Black Friday sale and the code you enter is BF20.

North Face's Black Friday deals 2020

Get 20% off orders above £175 and 25% off orders above £300

Sweaty Betty's Black Friday deals 2020

Sportswear maven Sweaty Betty will have plenty of Black Friday exclusives, and it's best to check the offers page. Right now you can get your hands on knitwear with 30% discount.

JD Sports' Black Friday deals 2020

There are some great discounts to be had at JD Sports this year, with up to 50% off. Shop now!

Fitbit's Black Friday deals 2020

Fitbits can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals, and Amazon has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: though prices may plummet on 27 November specifically, it's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing now.

eBay Brand Outlets Black Friday deals 2020

If you hadn't thought of perusing eBay's Black Friday offering, you're missing a trick. Right now there's up to 70 off activewear and swim on the site and there are lots of deals to be had.

Theragun's Black Friday deals 2020

Fitness fans will be thrilled to learn that Theragun - the cult massage device for sore muscles - has epic deals on during Black Friday week. You can save up to £149 on Theragun devices, no code needed. The PRO has £149 off and the mini has £25 off, so whichever device you're after, you're in luck.

Lululemon's Black Friday deals 2020

Tradition dictates that Lululemon could be set to slash up to 40% off their current offering come Black Friday. Bag yourself everything from super-grippy yoga mats to the ultimate sports bra.

Adidas' Black Friday deals 2020

Adidas is offering up to 50% off trainers, gym gear and more products, with members of the 'Creators Club' getting early access.

AFTERSHOKZ's Black Friday deals 2020

The headphone brand, which specialises in bone conduction technology, is offering a Buy One Get One Free deal on their sweat and waterproof headphones, perfect for athletes and fitness fans. Those who purchase the Aeropex model will receive a pair of Aeropex, Titanium or Air headphones for free.

LNDR's Black Friday deals 2020

Premium activewear label LNDR is offering 70% off of outlet products on Black Friday, as well as 21% off all navy styles as a nod to a better start for 2021.

Amazon activewear Black Friday deals 2020

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop Black Friday deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more. See the current deals taking place now.

Amazon gym equipment Black Friday deals 2020

Home exercise equipment is like gold dust since gyms closed and the entire world has turned to their remote set ups, but Amazon and eBay have pulled through with the must-have buys in time for Black Friday.

Speedo's Black Friday deals 2020

If you're a real lover of keeping fit in your local swimming pool, now is the time to get a new piece of swimwear. Speedo has lots of Black Friday deals; from swimming caps to shorts, and swimming costumes.

Wiggle's Black Friday deals 2020

Sports fans will be thrilled to learn that Wiggle has a huge promotion across the site for Black Friday.

Chain Reaction Cycles Black Friday deals 2020

Did you take up cycling over lockdown? If you're looking for some new kit, or perhaps you're thinking about starting up, get involved with some of the epic deals taking place now.

TOG24's Black Friday deals 2020

Now it's super cold outside, you might be on the hunt for something to keep you warm as you train outdoors. Visit TOG24 for all your insulation needs.

The Gym King's Black Friday deals 2020

There is up to 74% off at Gym King for Black Friday and the deals are coming thick and fast.

The Protein Works' Black Friday deals 2020

Get ready because there's an exclusive pre-Black Friday sale and the code you need is PREBFTPW.

Mitre's Black Friday deals 2020

If you’re looking for great Black Friday football deals on footballs, football kits and sports accessories, Mitre has you covered.

Canterbury's Black Friday deals 2020

Catch unmissable discounts on high-quality rugby gear and apparel with Canterbury’s Black Friday rugby deals.

Uniqlo's Black Friday deals 2020

Uniqlo is a great place to get some excellent deals. Download the Uniqlo app to get exclusive access to our Black Friday offers.

OGIO's Black Friday deals 2020

Shop bestselling OGIO travel bags and luggage with 20% off in the Black Friday sale.

Pure Sport CBD's Black Friday deals 2020

Pure Sport CBD is offering 35% off site wide, while email subscribers will have exclusive access to the deal from Thursday at midday. The brand offers CBD-infused products, proven to relieve pain, calm anxiety and promote better sleep.

Black Friday class deals we've found online for 2020

Pilates PT

On Black Friday, Pilates PT will offer membership for £40 per month, at a £10 discount of its original price. Headed up by award-winning Pilates instructor, Hollie Grant, membership will get you unlimited access to live and on-demand classes, but you'll need to sign up on Black Friday in order to take advantage.

Fly Ldn

Immersive yoga, barre, Pilates and low-impact training studio Fly Ldn is offering 30% off all in-studio and online packages from 23 November - 6 December.

Frame

Frame is currently offering unlimited access to all online classes - running the gamut from ballet to yoga - for just £45 per month.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.