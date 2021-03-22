We predict Meghan Markle will be reading this new self-help book

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched the first-ever episode of their Archewell Audio podcast, starring celebrated novelist and mental health advocate, Matt Haig. Counting herself among the author's many fans, Meghan said that she and Harry particularly "love" Haig's best-selling Notes on a Nervous Planet, which examines how to feel happy, human and whole in the 21st century.

RELATED: 12 books to transform your life in 2021: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch podcast - listen to their interaction

Meghan and Harry spoke with Matt Haig on their Archewell Audio podcast

Delighting readers, the author has recently announced the launch of a brand new self-help memoir, titled The Comfort Book – and we reckon Meghan will be adding it to her summer reading list. Due for release on 1 July 2021, fans can pre-order it now for £14.95 on Amazon.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Hollywood hire revealed

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig, £14.95, Amazon

Offering a sneak peek of Haig's latest work, Waterstones' overview reads:

"Matt Haig's mix of philosophy, memoir and self-reflection builds on the wisdom of philosophers and survivors through the ages, from Marcus Aurelius to Nellie Bly, Emily Dickinson to James Baldwin."

"This is the book to pick up when you need the wisdom of a friend, the comfort of a hug or a reminder that hope comes from unexpected places."

Described as "an indispensable manual for self-love and emotional resilience," after a strange and unprecedented year in lockdown, we can see this memoir flying off of the virtual shelves in no time.

MORE: 22 most anticipated new books being released in 2021

Matt Haig's new self-help book will be available from 1 July 2021

The Duchess has long been a fan of Matt Haig, and prior to his appearance on Archewell, the novelist revealed to The Independent that he'd accidentally missed a call from the Duchess.

Back in 2020 while Holidaying in the south of France, the author ignored a phone call from British Vogue ahead of the publication's September issue:

"I was not in work mode, the last thing I wanted to do was have a serious conversation with a journalist," he recalled. "I just wanted to go in the swimming pool."

With news later breaking that Meghan had worked on the issue as a guest editor and had personally selected Haig's poem – A Note from The Beach – as one of her favourites, Haig realised that he had unknowingly missed a chance to speak with the Duchess.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.