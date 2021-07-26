21 best Summer Sales for fitness fans in 2021: Discounts & deals on sportswear, gym equipment & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If watching the Toyko Olympics is inspiring you to get fit – or you just want to get some kit to take your workouts to the next level, we’ve got good news for you.

Summer discounts mean everything from exercise equipment to workout clothes are available at a fraction of the price. Here, we've rounded up the very best Summer Sales fitness deals to snap up now…

RELATED: 16 best value cheap treadmills to buy so you can stay fit at home

MORE: Here's where to shop the coveted Team GB x Ben Sherman Tokyo Olympics 2020 collection

John Lewis's Summer Sales deals 2021

Take up to 30% off sportswear at John Lewis, with brands including Sweaty Betty and Adidas.

Nike's Summer Sales deals 2021

This year's Nike's offering is a good one! There's up to 50% off.

Amazon activewear Summer Sales deals 2021

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop summer deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more. See the current deals taking place now.

Amazon gym equipment Summer Sales deals 2021

Home exercise equipment has been like gold dust since the beginning of the pandemic. If you still don't fancy going to the gym just yet, Amazon has some great deals for summer 2021.

North Face's Summer Sales deals 2021

Get mega deals on North Face's entire collection this summer - there's up to 50% off.

Sweaty Betty's Summer Sales deals 2021

Sportswear maven Sweaty Betty has lots of exclusive discounts on activewear. From leggings to base layers and savings on sports bras.

JD Sports' Summer Sales deals 2021

There are some great discounts to be had at JD Sports this summer, with up to 50% off. Shop now!

Fitbit's Summer Sales deals 2021

Fitbits can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals, and Amazon has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: prices usually plummet around Black Friday, but this year we've spotted some Summer Sales deals. It's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing now.

ASOS ACTIVEWEAR's Summer Sales deals 2021

ASOS has some mega deals for fitness fans. Stock up now on some of the biggest sportswear brands with up to 70% off

SHOP: Fun activewear brands for women

SHOP: 11 best ladies' bikes with a basket: Get inspired with these stylish bicycles for spring

eBay Brand Outlets' Summer Sales deals 2021

If you hadn't thought of perusing eBay's spring deals offering, you're missing a trick. Right now there's up to 70% off activewear and swim on the site and there are lots of discounts to be had.

Lululemon's Summer Sales deals 2021

Bag yourself everything from super-grippy yoga mats to the ultimate sports bra in the brand's 'we made too much' selection.

Adidas' Summer Sales deals 2021

Adidas is offering up to 50% off trainers, gym gear and more products.

Wiggle's Summer Sales deals 2021

Sports fans will be thrilled to learn that Wiggle has a huge promotion across the site for summer 2021 with up to 50% off.

Chain Reaction Cycles Summer Sales deals 2021

Did you take up cycling over the various lockdowns? If you're looking for some new kit, or perhaps you're thinking about starting up, get involved with some of the epic deals taking place now.

TOG24's Summer Sales deals 2021

If you're on the hunt for something new to wear on training days, visit TOG24 for all your sportwear needs - there's up to 50% off.

Sports Direct's Summer Sales deals 2021

From running shoes to outdoor table tennis tables, Sports Direct is offering plenty of deals you won't want to miss out on.

The Gym King's Summer Sales deals 2021

There is up to 70% off at Gym King for the summer and the deals are coming thick and fast.

The Protein Works' Summer Sales deals 2021

Get ready because there's an exclusive Summer Sale with massive savings up for grabs.

Mitre's Summer Sales deals 2021

If you’re looking for great summer football deals on footballs, football kits and sports accessories, Mitre has you covered.

Canterbury's Summer Sales deals 2021

Catch unmissable discounts on high-quality rugby gear and apparel with Canterbury’s spring rugby deals. You can get up to 80% off!

Uniqlo's Summer Sales deals 2021

Uniqlo is a great place to get some excellent deals. Download the Uniqlo app to get exclusive access to the big offers.

MORE: Sporty face masks & coverings to work out in: From Nike to Adidas, Reebok, Sweaty Betty & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.