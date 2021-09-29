Helen Skelton recalls traumatic birth and reveals why final pregnancy has been so difficult The Countryfile star opened up to Lorraine Kelly

Helen Skelton has recalled the traumatic birth of her second child, ahead of welcoming her third and "final" baby, with husband and rugby player Richie Myler.

The Countryfile star gave birth to her son Louis while alone with her eldest child Ernie in France, since husband Richie was in England at the time. Neither Richie nor any health professionals made it to her in time, so she gave birth on the kitchen floor, surrounded by "French firemen".

SEE: Helen Skelton looks radiant in bump-hugging dress to reveal her third pregnancy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton announces third pregnancy in the best way

She opened up about the experience during an appearance on Lorraine this week, when host Lorraine Kelly said: "Yes, because your son Louis – he was born unexpectedly when you were in France on the kitchen floor for goodness sakes."

Helen replied: "I know, God bless him. I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth.

READ: Helen Skelton wows in black bikini in seaside family holiday photo

Helen has two sons with husband Richie: Ernie and Louis

"Nobody wants a load of gorgeous French firemen at their feet while they're delivering a baby, which is what I had…

"They'd never done that before and were so excited, I just said, 'Get back around my head please'."

Helen also went on to admit that this pregnancy had been the most challenging. "It definitely gets harder as you get older," she explained. "Or maybe it's just the first two times around, you're doing that thing where you're like, 'I'm independent, I don't need a chair, I don't need special treatment…

Helen spoke out about her pregnancies on Lorraine

"Whereas now, I'm a little bit older, I've got the kids and I'm working. Now I'm like, 'Oh, has anyone got a chair for me, has anyone got a chocolate for me?' I'm really rinsing it, you know. It's my last one so I've got to make the most of it."

Helen then shared her due date: "New Years Eve. The other two were early and my husband keeps saying can we not do Christmas because he missed the last one. I said that's fine, you do the dinner then I'll sit there with my feet up!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.