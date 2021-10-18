Meghan Markle's '£42k wellness spends' revealed – the full breakdown The Duchess of Sussex clearly agrees you can't put a price on health

Meghan Markle cemented her status in the wellness world long before she married into the royal family and became the Duchess of Sussex. She shared a lot of her secrets on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, while she has also spoken out about how she stays fit and healthy in several interviews since.

The fact she's so on top of her wellness means that she spends a lot on her regime, but we'd never imagined quite how much. Here, we tot up an approximation of how much Meghan spends on her health per year.

1. Megaformer Pilates

Meghan has long been a patron of Megaformer Pilates – a high intensity and low impact workout that she has credited as "the best thing you could do for your body". She continued: "Your body changes immediately… give it 2 classes and you will see a difference."

In an interview with Women's Health, she revealed she previously took several classes at her friend Heather Dorak's studio in California, Pilates Platinum, while it's likely that since the pandemic began and she was unable to attend classes, she has a Megaformer machine of her own.

Price: $1020 for 12 private sessions per month at Heather's studio, or £745

$22,900 for one-off private machine, or £16,680

2. Beauty products

Beuti Skincare's Beauty Sleep Elixir is said to be a mainstay in Meghan's skincare regime after she was introduced to it by Kate Middleton.

Price: $65 – approximately four bottles per year: $260, or £190

Meghan also swears by exfoliation for her glowy complexion, and is said to have included the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder in her baby shower gift bags.

Price: $65 – approximately four products per year: $260, or £190

3. Facials

Before Meghan and husband Prince Harry moved back to the USA, Meghan was known for seeing London-based facialist Nichola Joss for her signature sculpting facial massages, while it's likely that she's found a replacement to perform the treatment on her now that she's moved across the pond.

Speaking to Birchbox in 2014, Meghan explained why she's such a big fan: "I do facial exercises from one of my favorite aestheticians, Nichola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out," Markle told Birchbox in 2014. "I swear it works. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted."

Price: $480 monthly facials: $5780 per year, or £4210

4. Vitamix

In an interview with Today, Meghan shared that she punts for a daily green juice instead of caffeine for an afternoon boost, which she makes using a Vitamix blender. "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4pm slump. I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning, and I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso," she explained.

Price: $480, or £350

5. Therapy

Meghan has been open about using therapy to support her mental health. It's not known which therapist she sees, or how much it costs, but according to Thervo, the average hourly session can cost $250, while it's recommended that clients see a therapist weekly.

Price: $250 – one session per week for a year: $13,000, or £9470

6. Personal trainer

Meghan previously trained with PT Craig McNamee while preparing for her role in Suits. Craig founded Catalyst Health in California, where he charges $119 for a 60-minute session.

Price: $60 – average two sessions per week for a year: $6240, or £4545

Meghan stars in hit Netflix series Suits

7. Probiotics

Meghan does a lot of travelling, and according to a former blog post, she beats bloat by taking a high-strain probiotic by Dr. Ohhiar's Probiotics, and following it up with water "like you're dying of thirst". She added that the probiotic and water combo will "keep your gut health in check" and "stave off jet lag".

Price: $35.20 for 60 capsules – taking two per day for a year: $428, or £311

8. Acupuncture

Meghan had regular acupuncture prior to the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and it's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

Price: $8570 per year for weekly 45-minute sessions, or £6242

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents to Archie and Lillibet

Total: $58,511, or £42,618

