5 ways probiotics work wonders for women's health

Are you considering taking a probiotic for women’s health benefits? From contributing to improved fertility, vaginal health and an enhanced immune system, read our fool-proof guide to all the benefits of probiotics for women.

What is a probiotic?

Probiotics are live ‘friendly’ bacteria and yeasts that live in your body and are good for you, especially when it comes to your digestive system.

Up to 70-80% of your immune system is housed in your gut, and probiotics work by combating the imbalance within the gut microbiome, which contains 100 trillion bacteria. The gut biome affects everything from mental wellbeing to weight gain, so it’s important to take good care of it.

What are the best probiotics for women?

Probiotics can be found in certain foods such as yoghurt and kefir, and in supplements which provide easy, on-the-go consumption. Before taking probiotics, seek advice from a pharmacist or GP where appropriate.

Good Guts 12-Strain Multibiotic with Vitamin D, £24.99, Phizz

We love the new plant-based probiotic from Phizz, which provides probiotic bacterial cultures alongside a prebiotic, and essential nutrients for digestive wellbeing. Each capsule also contains 100 per cent of your daily dose of vitamin D and selenium to support your immune system, assist normal muscle function and maintain healthy teeth, bones, nails, and hair.

These clever capsules contain a broad spectrum of 12 bacterial strains at the perfect strength for daily use. HELLO! readers can get 20% off using the code HELLOGOODGUTS20 at checkout.

What do probiotics do for women?

Some people find that probiotics assist with numerous women’s health concerns, from urinary and vaginal health to skin conditions and even fertility.

According to the NHS, there's some evidence that probiotics “may be helpful in some cases, such as helping prevent diarrhoea when taking antibiotics, and helping to ease some symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). There's little evidence to support many health claims made about them […] but for most people, probiotics appear to be safe.”

Probiotics for fertility

Some people believe that probiotics help increase fertility by keeping the gut and vaginal microbiomes at healthy levels, which in term could help to regulate the pH balance and provide an optimal environment for ovulation.

Probiotics for skin conditions

Some people have found benefits in taking a daily probiotic when it comes to improving skin conditions such as eczema, dry skin and hypersensitivity.

Probiotics for immune health

We could all boost our immune system from time to time, especially during the chilly winter season and with COVID-19 thrown into the mix. Some probiotics may help to enhance your immune system.

Probiotics for vaginal health

If you suffer with UTI flare ups, you may benefit from taking a probiotic which can help replenish naturally occurring vaginal bacteria, which may aid in reducing the risk of urinary infections.

Probiotics for gut health

Probiotics may be helping for people who suffer with diarrhoea, bloating and constipation, because they can help to maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract.

