Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor was born with an eye condition called esotropia (which causes a squint in one eye that turns inwards, according to the NHS). The Countess of Wessex has spoken out about it several times in the past, but what you might not know is that the condition affects just one to two per cent of the population. It is, however, the most common form of eye misalignment.

The College of Optometrists in Vision Development explain: "Esotropia is one of several types of Strabismus, which is the condition of eye turns or deviating eyes. Esotropia is the most common type of Strabismus, occurring in approximately one to two per cent of the population."

Lady Louise was born with the condition as a premature baby. Speaking to the Sunday Express, Countess Sophie said: "Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised."

At 18 months old, Lady Louise underwent surgery to correct her vision. Unfortunately this was unsuccessful. "Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny," said Countess Sophie. "And it takes time to correct it. You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other."

Lady Louise went on to have a second procedure in 2014, when she was ten years old, and her vision was overhauled. "She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect," Sophie added.

There are other treatment routes that the family could have opted for, too. According to the NHS, "glasses and patching" and "botox injections to prevent the eye muscle from becoming too light" can also be effective.

It adds that some squints can "improve as the child gets older", but it's unusual that children will grow out of it.

The Countess of Wessex is now Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

