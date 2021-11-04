Kate Middleton's '£55k wellness spends' revealed – a full breakdown The Duchess of Cambridge invests a lot of money in her and the Cambridge family's health

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has always set a good example when it comes to health and fitness. She took part in various sports at school and college, and from tennis lessons for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to a no-expense-spared food shop for her, Prince William and their children, she's continued in the same health is wealth manner ever since. Here, we tot up an estimation of her wellness outgoings.

READ: 15 of Kate Middleton's funniest sport reactions that prove she isn't always composed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton hits the tennis court with Emma Raducanu

1. Rowing

Kate rowing with the Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames in 2007

Kate is known for her love of rowing. Now, Roberto Fiorito – co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast – told Harper's Bazaar that the Duchess has a machine of her own at home. It's not known exactly which kind she has, but it would make sense that she has the best of the best – Hydrow, a water-powered rowing machine founded by US National Team Rowing Coach Bruce Smith. If Kate went for the full package, she'd get a Hydrow rower, the machine mat, a polar verity sense heart rate sensor, Jaybird Vista wireless headphones, a workout mat, yoga blocks, a multi-resistance band set and a foam roller, but it doesn't come cheap.

Price: £2,760 for one-off Hydrow Power Package

RELATED: Royals speak out about private therapy: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, James Middleton, more

2. Gym membership

While Kate and Prince William now have their own gym at their home in London Kensington Palace, they were previously members at Harbour Club in Chelsea back in 2014. The Duke's late mother Princess Diana was also a member there.

Price: £1555 joining fee + £325 per month for a full membership

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William's epic gym with £1880 joining fee revealed – see inside

3. Tennis lessons

Kate playing tennis in Essex in 2018

Kate was previously pictured having tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. Membership at the club is currently restricted, but it was previously reported that an annual membership including access to the two pools, four studios, gym and tennis courts costs £960, along with a £2,880 joining fee.

Price: £2,880 joining fee + £960 per year for a full membership

RELATED: Kate Middleton spotted taking tennis lessons at exclusive London club

4. Beauty products

Beuti Skincare's 'Beauty Sleep Elixir' is said to be a mainstay in Kate's skincare regime, and she is also believed to have recommended it to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Price: £47 per bottle, £188 for approximately four bottles per year

READ: Duchess Kate's beauty tips revealed by her skin specialist Deborah Mitchell

5. Personal trainer

Kate previously recruited personal trainer Louise Parker after the birth of Prince George in 2013. The Parker Practice offers a 1:1 Programme including access to a dietitian and PT, and while it's unknown how long the Duchess worked with Louise for, the cost of a 12-week programme starts at £2,800.

Price: minimum £2,800 one-off

6. Beauty treatments

Facials

Kate's skin was glowing during a trip to Northern Ireland in October 2021

Kate Middleton previously turned to skin expert Deborah Mitchell for regular treatments. Deborah told HELLO! that Kate had regular bee venom facials at her London clinic, Heaven Skincare. "Kate is absolutely gorgeous and remarkably on the quiet side," said Deborah. "She's so sweet though and she hasn't got many spots."

Price: £67 per monthly facial, £804 per year

Hair

According to Vogue Australia, it's thought that Kate spends over £8,000 a year keeping her hair in check, stopping off at Richard Ward’s swanky Sloane Square salon for blow-dries and Keratin Infusion extra moisture treatments, plus organic colour treatments every six weeks.

Price: £8,000 per year

7. Food shopping

Kate and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken out about their healthy eating habits. During a chat with Mary Berry, Kate revealed that the family grow their own vegetables: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroots – massive favourite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot. Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes," she explained. William, meanwhile, previously revealed that the couple also enjoy sushi. Speaking to Japanese chef Akira after they visited Japan House London, the Duke said: "Thank you very much, my wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

READ: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed

It's believed that the family's shopping bill racks up to an estimated £35,000 per year, according to Vogue Australia.

Price: £35,000 per year

Total: £55,272 or $75,293

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.