Jennifer Aniston films secret health hack – famous friends react

Jennifer Aniston has revealed her latest health hack in a video on Instagram. The Friends star took to the platform as she filmed herself making coffee, and there was one particularly noteworthy ingredient: Vital Proteins' Collagen Creamer.

Jen captioned the clip: "First things first @vitalproteins," and several of her famous friends have since shown their support, including Heidi Klum, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue and Emma Willis, who all liked the clip.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston films health hack inside stunning home

Jen is the Chief Creative Officer of the brand, and swears by its products for better health. When it was announced that she would be joining the label's professional team, she said: "Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now, to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me."

On the topic of its Collagen Creamer, she explained what it's so good for. "Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day. My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," she said.

Kurt Seidensticker, founder and CEO of Vital Proteins said: "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives."

Jen was appointed Vital Proteins' Chief Creative Officer in November 2020.

