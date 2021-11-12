Best Black Friday fitness deals 2021: FitBit watches, Nike workout clothes & exercise equipment

Black Friday 2021 may not have begun, but some of the best fitness deals have already launched. Amazon, Luluemon and FitBit have already slashed their prices, and we're predicting swift sell-outs. Ahead of Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), we’ve rounded up the best health and fitness discounts to either buy or bookmark now.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is on Friday 26 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend, while others have already launched. Keep reading for the best Black Friday fitness deals for 2021...

Nike Black Friday deals 2021

Nike has offered 20 per cent across its whole site for the past few Black Fridays, while in 2020 they went above and beyond and offered 25 per cent off everything. We're hoping for similar discounts this year, across everything from womenswear and menswear to kidswear and footwear.

FitBit Black Friday deals 2021

Fitbit watches can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals, and Curry's has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: though prices may plummet on 26 November specifically, it's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing ASAP.

Very Black Friday deals 2021

From Reebok exercise bikes to New Balance trainers, Very's Black Friday sale is one to have on your radar, and it's already begun. They'll continue right through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, with new deals dropping between now and then.

Echelon Black Friday deals 2021

Equipment brand Echelon has already started its Black Friday sale, offering savings of up to £389 on everything from home spin bikes and treadmills to rowing machines.

Amazon activewear Black Friday deals 2021

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop Black Friday deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more. Deals have already launched, with up to 40 per cent off.

Amazon gym equipment Black Friday deals 2021

We're hopeful gyms will never close again, but home exercise equipment remains a wise investment, and Amazon has pulled through with the must-have buys in time for Black Friday.

Garmin Black Friday deals 2021

Garmin has started its Black Friday deals early, offering amazing discounts on a range of the brand's smartwatches, with savings of up to £150. We've got our eye on the Venu watch.

JD Sports Black Friday deals 2021

JD Sports typically run Black Friday sales from Black Friday right through to Cyber Monday, and last year included savings of up to 50 per cent. The outlet is yet to have confirmed their deals for 2021, but last year they slashed prices on everything from Nike and Adidas to Puma and Under Armour.

Lululemon Black Friday deals 2021

No brand does activewear like Lululemon does, and we're pleased to tell you it's joining the Black Friday brigade come 26 November. According to the website, there will be new deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including its iconic leggings and yoga mats, while there are currently discounts available in its We Made Too Much collection – consisting of the pieces that they produce too much of, and don't want to go to waste.

North Face Black Friday deals 2021

The North Face has confirmed that its Black Friday sale will be officially launching on 26 November, while you can sign up for early access by becoming a member of the brand's loyalty programme. Last year, the deals ran from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, and included discounts of up to 25 per cent.

Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals 2021

Sweaty Betty is Kate and Pippa Middleton's go-to sportswear brand, while Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are also big fans, so its Black Friday deals are a no-brainer. The label is yet to have confirmed the date deals will go live, but it has celebrated the event for four years running, cutting prices on everything from gym kit and accessories to loungewear and ski wear.

Theragun Black Friday deals 2021

Fitness fans will be thrilled to learn that Theragun - the cult massage device for sore muscles - typically has epic deals on during Black Friday week. Last year, they offered discounts of up to 40 per cent across its best-selling models, and we're expecting similar for 2021.

Wowcher Black Friday deals 2021

We never knew it either, but Wowcher has some epic deals on fitness equipment, with up to 87 per cent. Yep, really. They're already available, while we're expecting bigger things come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

