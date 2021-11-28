Best Cyber Monday fitness deals 2021: FitBit watches, Nike workout clothes & exercise equipment

Black Friday weekend 2021 has may have been and gone, but Cyber Monday has arrived, including some of the best fitness deals we've seen in Cyber Monday history (seriously). Amazon, Luluemon and FitBit have already slashed their prices, and we're predicting swift sell-outs. Here, we’ve rounded up the best health and fitness discounts to either buy or bookmark for later on in the Black Friday weekend.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 was on Friday 26 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend. Keep reading for the best Cyber Monday fitness deals for 2021...

Nike Cyber Monday deals 2021

Nike is offering 25 per cent off site-wide for all Nike members. All you have to do is sign up and enter the code GAME21 at the checkout and you'll be well on your way to discounts across everything from womenswear and menswear to kidswear and footwear.

Adidas Cyber Monday deals 2021

Adidas' Cyber Monday sale has already begun, and the brand has slashed prices by up to 50 per cent. There's everything from trainers and backpacks to running socks and sweatshirts up for grabs.

Puma Cyber Monday deals 2021

Puma's Black Friday sale is up there as one of the best, with 45 per cent off when you spend £150, and 30 per cent off almost everything with the code BLACKFRIDAY until the end of Sunday. Bag everything from yoga leggings to running trainers.

Under Armour Cyber Monday deals 2021

Under Armour has long been on our radar for workout wear that's both stylish and functional, and we're happy to tell you they're on the Cyber Monday bandwagon, too. They're offering up to 40 per cent off, as well as an extra 10 per cent off for orders over £100, and 20 per cent more for orders over £150.

FitBit Cyber Monday deals 2021

Fitbit watches can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals, and Curry's has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: though prices may plummet on 26 November specifically, it's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing ASAP.

Very Cyber Monday deals 2021

From Reebok exercise bikes to New Balance trainers, Very's Cyber Monday sale is one to have on your radar, and from headphones and fitness trackers to sportswear and trainers, there are deals on practically everything you need in the world of wellness. The deals will continue right through to 29 November, with new ones dropping regularly.

Echelon Cyber Monday deals 2021

Equipment brand Echelon's Cyber Monday sale is well and truly underway, offering savings of up to £389 on everything from home spin bikes to rowing machines.

Amazon activewear Cyber Monday deals 2021

If you're looking for a new gym kit, Amazon could be the perfect destination to shop Black Friday deals on bra tops, leggings, hoodies and more, with discounts of up to 40 per cent off.

Amazon gym equipment Cyber Monday deals 2021

We're hopeful gyms will never close again, but home exercise equipment remains a wise investment, and Amazon has pulled through with the must-have buys this Cyber Monday.

Garmin Cyber Monday deals 2021

Garmin started its Cyber Monday deals early, offering amazing discounts on a range of the brand's smartwatches, with savings of up to £150. We've got our eye on the Venu watch.

JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021

JD Sports are calling this weekend's shopping as their 'biggest Black Friday sale ever', with savings of up to 50 per cent. The best bit? They've even slashed prices on the big shots such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour. Get the best buys while they last.

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals 2021

No brand does activewear like Lululemon does, and we're pleased to tell you it has joined the Black Friday brigade once again for 2021. The sale has already begun, but according to the website, there will be even more new deals landing on Black Friday (26 November) and Cyber Monday (29 November). Psst, its iconic leggings and yoga mats are already up for grabs.

North Face Cyber Monday deals 2021

The North Face's Black Friday sale officially launched for XPLR Pass members on 25 November, and we're expecting big things. Last year, the deals ran from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, and included discounts of up to 25 per cent.

Sweaty Betty Cyber Monday deals 2021

Sweaty Betty is Kate and Pippa Middleton's go-to sportswear brand, while Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are also big fans, so its Black Friday deals are a no-brainer. What's more, the label is offering 25 per cent off every single thing on site and in store. Race you to it.

Theragun Cyber Monday deals 2021

Fitness fans will be thrilled to learn that Theragun - the cult massage device for sore muscles - has some epic deals on, with up to £180 off. Just enter your email address in the pop-up box on site.

Wowcher Cyber Monday deals 2021

We never knew it either, but Wowcher has some epic deals on fitness equipment, with up to 87 per cent. Yep, really. They're already available, while we're expecting bigger things throughout Black Friday weekend.

Puresport Cyber Monday deals 2021

Puresport are offering up to 60 per cent off their entire range. Deals will go live on Black Friday and run until the end of November, with early access available for newsletter subscribers (sign up on the website). The range includes premium CBD products and nootropic supplements proven to work wonders for sleep, focus, energy, hormone balance, immune system and more.

Innermost Cyber Monday deals 2021

Innermost are offering 25 per cent off and double points for anyone with an account this Black Friday. Again, deals won't go live until the big day on 26 November, but the brand is a fave with fitness experts, offering everything from protein powders and beauty, muscle gain, weight loss and sleep supplements, so it's well worth the wait. Discounts will also run until 29 November.

Decathlon Cyber Monday deals 2021

Decathlon is home to the best of the best when it comes to outdoor exercise equipment. They stock the more expensive - yet timeless - investments, so you'll be pleased to hear they've cut costs by up to 50 per cent. That's what you call a wise way to spend your money.

