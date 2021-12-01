Loose Women's Ruth Langsford struck by sickness

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is suffering from a cold. The This Morning and Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories as she rested in bed and captioned her post: "Tucked up in bed with a Lemsip now trying to shake off this bloody cold!!"

Ruth shared the post after filming Loose Women alongside Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch and Janet Street Porter. She's not the only panellist to have suffered with cold and flu symptoms since the seasons have changed, either.

In October, Nadia Sawalha shared that she had been battling with "the lurgy" for a while. She shared a photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote: "Still feeling rough with this lurgy. First time dressed and out of the house in a week."

Sophie Morgan, meanwhile, was also ill just a few weeks ago. She let her Instagram fans know, writing: "Physically, I'm lying on the sofa with a hideous chest infection, voiceless and snotty. Mentally, I'm in the desert in Morocco, hugging a puppy watching the sunrise. Hate being sick. What's everyone doing this weekend?"

Denise Welch has also been sick recently. In October, she found herself bedridden for five days, and discovered that she had been suffering with chronic bronchitis, while losing her father shortly before also took a toll on her mental health.

Before receiving her diagnosis, she shared details of her illness on Twitter, writing: "So I've been in bed for five days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats, the lot. Doctor sent me for PCR test which was negative, as were two lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I've had better weeks."

So I’ve been in bed for 5 days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats the lot. Doctor sent me for pcr test which was negative as were 2 lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I’ve had better weeks 😢 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) October 5, 2021

Speaking on Instagram, she added: "This last two weeks have honestly been amongst the toughest of my life. Losing my beloved dad and at the same time being fuelled by a virus thing like I've not had before. I'm still struggling to wake before noon and my chest feels like it's on fire when I cough. The waves of grief are at times overwhelming as I still can't believe my dad's not here. I loved him so much and the loss is a physical pain."

