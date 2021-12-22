Kaley Cuoco shares revealing health photo that will leave you stunned The Flight Attendant star posted the photo on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco shocked her fans by sharing an intimate bed photo following her grueling workout session on Tuesday.

The Flight Attendant star revealed the lengths she goes to in order to keep her body in peak condition – and it's not for the faint-hearted. Kaley shared a snap of herself undergoing cupping therapy, an ancient form of alternative medicine in which heated cups are put on the skin to create suction.

Cupping is believed to stimulate blood flow, reduce cellulite, and relieve pain. However, one major drawback is that it can leave behind large, circular bruises.

In Kaley's photo, the actress is lying on a bed naked with a white sheet pulled up to her hips. Several cups have been placed across her back and shoulders revealing her inflamed skin and bruising underneath.

Captioning the photo on her Instagram Stories, Kaley penned: "Post workout. Yes that's me and yes it's real."

Kaley revealed her cupping therapy bruising

Kaley is a huge advocate for cupping and has revealed her bruised skin following the procedure on several occasions.

Back in April, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that her makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, had been forced to use foundation to disguise her cupping marks in her strapless pink Prabal Gurung gown ahead of the SAG Awards following an appointment earlier that day.

Kaley's makeup artist disguised her cupping marks in this pink frock

Kaley's photo comes after she shared a sweet snap featuring her mother, Layne Ann Cuoco. She took to her Instagram Stories to post a sunkissed shot of her mom wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses while pushing a stroller.

In the stroller were two of Kaley's adorable dogs, taking advantage of the sunny day. Layne looked just like Kaley, sporting the same long blonde locks and radiant smile that's made her daughter such a famous face.

Kaley captioned the picture: "Walkin with my adorable momma today @laynecuoco," adding sun and Santa Claus stickers.

