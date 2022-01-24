Jenna Bush Hager makes relatable confession about dieting as she shares her own experience The Today star has recently undergone a lifestyle transformation

Jenna Bush Hager has never felt better and has been inundated with praise from Today viewers concerning her physical transformation of late.

The TV star has changed her lifestyle with a few additional healthy habits and has never looked or felt better.

In a recent discussion about yo-yo dieting though, the mom-of-three made a relatable revelation about her own experience with the specific diet, and admitted that it just doesn't work.

"We know that yo-yo dieting doesn't work. It doesn't. I've tried to but I've always gained the weight," she said.

Jenna's co-host Hoda Kotb agreed, saying: "You think whenever you yo-yo diet you starve and then you eat a cracker and stand on the scale and you gain weight. Any added calorie tips it."

"If I start to think about it I lose all consciousness and then I'm eating Teddy Grahams," Jenna concluded.

Jenna Bush Hager opened up about yo-yo dieting on Today

The daughter of George W. Bush opened up about her recent lifestyle change on the show last week.

After being praised by Hoda, who mentioned that a number of viewers had written in to compliment Jenna's appearance, the TV star replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen overnight. This has actually been over six months."

The TV star with husband Henry Hager

When quizzed on what she's been doing, the mom-of-three replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out.

"And I really work out. I work out with an awesome woman named Amanda. Donna joins me sometimes.

"Donna is a great inspiration. She gets up at the crack of dawn and meets me. We have another friend that comes too, sometimes."

Jenna is a doting mom to three young children

The star also revealed that she has changed her attitude and has stopped being so hard on herself.

"Here's the other thing – anybody who has either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies during the pandemic, it just takes time. My body isn't 18 anymore," she said.

