Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has up to 50% off for Valentine’s week

The sexual wellness brand Lovehoney - the same UK-based company that received a royal warrant by the Queen last year - has a huge deal on for Valentine's week, and we're talking offers of 50% off pleasure kits, lingerie and lots more sexy items for a scorching hot Valentine's Day. Yes, it may be chilly outside, but inside it'll be hot hot hot.

The discounts are on offer as a new Valentine’s survey for Lovehoney showed that 41% of couples like to "sexually impress" on 14 February by sharing erotic gifts such as sex toys and lingerie. If you're a newbie to the world, or you're just looking to surprise your partner for one night only, you're in for some saucy steals.

The survey revealed that 37% of couples reckon the sex is more intense at Valentine’s because it is such a romantic day and 53% will be more adventurous this year to celebrate the pandemic coming to an end.

Lovehoney products discounted include

Lovehoney Parisienne Black Lace Plunge Chemise - down from £39.99 to £20

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator - down from £99.99 to £74.99

Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator - down from £69.99 to £48.99

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Male Vibrator - down from £74.99 to £37.49

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 piece) - down from £79.99 to £39.99

Lovehoney Sweet Seduction Couple’s Gift Set (12 piece) - down from £90 to £45

Lovehoney Midnight Magic Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (7 piece) - down from £80 to £56

Bondage Boutique Glow-in-the-Dark Flogger - down from £14.99 to £10.49.

Lovehoney sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight said: "Valentine’s this year will be the most passionate ever. We’ve all been through a really tough time over the last two years and record numbers of us will be using the big day to celebrate what is most important to us."

