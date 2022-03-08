BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood wows viewers each and every day with her enviable figure – and the good news is, she doesn’t follow an intense regime to stay in shape.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood looks gorgeous in slinky dress

Back in January 2022 Carol joined Her Spirit, a fitness community designed to help women find a fitter, healthier and happier self through walking, cycling and swimming challenges. Prior to joining the community, the presenter took to Twitter to reveal she'd fallen off the exercise wagon, writing: "I must confess my fitness regime has gone right out the window lately. Looking forward to doing this for the next 6 weeks."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood has BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty in hysterics

It seems Carol didn't quite stick to her fitness commitment, because at the start of February 2022, the presenter took to Twitter to say: "Where did January go? I was supposed to be getting fit!"

She went on to reveal she'd been taking part in Her Spirit's February walking challenge, which required people to walk 150 minutes a week, followed by a long walk at the end of the month. "I'm taking part in Feet First February to GET WALKING!!! It's only for 150 mins a week with a long walk at the end of Feb. Join us?" Carol wrote to her Twitter followers.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood details trauma after horrific cycling accident

READ: Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' from accident that led to 10lb weight gain

She kept her fans posted on her progress, telling them: "We're going out for a lovely long walk today. It's just nice to clear your mind, relax and soak in the beautiful scenery."

Carol has previously said she enjoys running to stay fit, but back in 2020 the presenter was involved in a traumatic bike accident that left her with a horrific knee injury. The pain left her unable to run.

"I try to be careful about my weight. I know people say don’t weigh yourself every day, but I do," Carol told The Independent in an interview. "I put on about 10lbs during lockdown, as somebody very kindly pointed out to me. But I had had an accident, so I was immobile. I’m determined to lose the weight."

Carol shared this photo of herself in the gym in January

The accident also left Carol reluctant to ride her bike, with her confidence for cycling "gone to pot" as she, understandably, fears suffering an injury again, while she also "gets upset talking about it".

READ: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood's secret passion revealed

Back in 2017 Carol thanked her busy schedule for her enviable figure. She said she manages to get in a lot of exercise in during her mornings at work, as she runs between the BBC TV and radio studios every 15 minutes to share the weather updates. "I'm so busy during my shift I have trainers on," Carol said. "I run from the TV studio to radio because I am on every 15 minutes. I’ve got a good pair of trainers! I think I do about six to eight thousand steps every morning."

Carol Kirkwood delights her fans with daily outfit pictures on Instagram

Carol also used to smash out 10km runs, after the BBC asked her to take part in a 5km challenge which inspired her to pound the pavements.

Despite dialling back her workout regime to just walking, Carol's fans are still wowed by her figure, with comments on her Instagram rolling in each day complimenting her style with comments such as: "looking good as always" and "a vision of loveliness".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.