Jenna Bush Hager inundated with praise after detailing healthy lifestyle transformation

Jenna Bush Hager has been complimented by Today viewers on her appearance of late, and her co-star Hoda Kotb took a moment to praise her lifestyle on their show.

During a segment about New Year's resolutions, Hoda told Jenna, who looked gorgeous in a Kenny dress by La Double J: "Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks.

"People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager shocks co-star Hoda Kotb

"Something is happening. I think for someone like you and me who is constantly berating and belittling, I think one of the things we should do in January is celebrate when something good happens. Celebrate it!"

Jenna replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

When quizzed on what she's been doing, the mom-of-three replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out. I work out with an awesome woman named Amanda. Donna joins me sometimes.

Jenna Bush Hager has been working out over the past six months - and looks incredible!

"Donna is a great inspiration. She gets up at the crack of dawn and meets me. We have another friend that comes too, sometimes."

The star also revealed that she has changed her attitude and has stopped being so hard on herself.

The Today star is a doting mom to three young children

"Here's the other thing – anybody who has either gained weight during the pandemic or had babies during the pandemic, it just takes time. My body isn't 18 anymore," she said.

Hoda then mentioned that Jenna's mom Laura Bush had also been a huge source of encouragement. "She said, 'Of course you look like that now. Hal's two and a half. Give yourself that grace.'

"I had three babies and it's going to look this way…allow yourself the time."

