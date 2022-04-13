Kate Middleton 'spends £56k on wellness' each year – here's how to live like a future Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With three young children and a jam-packed work schedule, The Duchess of Cambridge needs to be on top form health-wise to keep up with the demands of her busy life.

With this in mind, it's no surprise Kate Middleton has a very intense wellness routine – that sets her back a pretty penny too! From her supplements of choice to her exercise routine, we took a deep dive into the health and wellness rituals that keep Prince William's wife on top form.

WATCH: Kate Middleton hits the tennis court with Emma Raducanu

1. Rowing

Kate rowing with the Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames in 2007

Kate is known for her love of rowing, and Roberto Fiorito – co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast – told Harper's Bazaar that the Duchess has a machine of her own at home. It's not known exactly which kind she has, but it would make sense that she has the best of the best – Hydrow, a rowing machine founded by US National Team Rowing Coach Bruce Smith and loved by fellow celebs Alex Scott and Kaley Cuoco (who we can both agree are super fit!)

Hydrow Rower, £2,460/$2,415, Hydrow

If Kate went for the full package, she'd get a Hydrow rower, the machine mat, a polar verity sense heart rate sensor, Jaybird Vista wireless headphones, a workout mat, yoga blocks, a multi-resistance band set and a foam roller, but it doesn't come cheap.

Price: £2,460/$2,415 for one-off Hydrow Power Package

2. Gym membership

While Kate and Prince William now have their own gym at their home in London Kensington Palace, they were previously members at Harbour Club in Chelsea back in 2014. The Duke's late mother Princess Diana was also a member there.

Price: £1,555 joining fee + £325/ $2,446 per month for a full membership

3. Tennis lessons

Kate playing tennis in Essex in 2021

Kate was previously pictured having tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. Membership at the club is currently restricted, but it was previously reported that an annual membership including access to the two pools, four studios, gym and tennis courts costs £960, along with a £2,880 joining fee.

Price: £2,880 joining fee + £960/$4,996 per year for a full membership

4. Personal trainer

Kate previously recruited personal trainer Louise Parker after the birth of Prince George in 2013. The Parker Practice offers a 1:1 Programme including access to a dietitian and PT, and while it's unknown how long the Duchess worked with Louise for, the cost of a 12-week programme starts at £2,800.

Price: minimum £2,800/$3,642 one-off

5. Food shopping

Kate and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken out about their healthy eating habits. During a chat with Mary Berry, Kate revealed that the family grows their own vegetables: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroots – massive favourite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot. Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes," she explained. William, meanwhile, previously revealed that the couple also enjoys sushi. Speaking to Japanese chef Akira after they visited Japan House London, the Duke said: "Thank you very much, my wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

It's believed that the family's shopping bill racks up to an estimated £35,000 per year, according to Vogue Australia.

Price: £35,000/$45,535 per year

6. Supplements

According to the MailOnline, the mother-of-three likes to drink a nutrient-rich smoothie to start her day. The Duchess is said to blend a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her healthy morning drink.

Spirulina is the health-boosting ingredient that most jumps out from this blend. The nutrient-packed algae is said to be a powerful anti-inflammatory and has a bounty of reported benefits, including improving muscle strength and endurance - essential when you have such an intense workout schedule as the Duchess.

Bulk Spirulina Powder, £4.19/$5.46, Amazon

"Kate has a ton of antioxidants in [her smoothe], a ton of vitamins and minerals, and a ton of fibre – which make for a powerhouse of overall health", says former royal nutritionist Jennifer Hanway. "Everything from the kale to the leafy greens is a really great source of nutrients."

Total: £4.19/$5.46 for 20 servings, once a day = £76/$99 per year

7. CBT therapy

Kate's brother James Middleton previously shared that Kate had joined him for CBT sessions. While it's unclear if Kate kept up the appointments, assuming she did, according to Thervo, the average hourly session can cost $250, while it's recommended that clients see a therapist weekly.

Price: $250 – one session per week for a year: $13,000, or £9,470

Total: £55,526 or $72,229

