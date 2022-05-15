Gwen Stefani shares scary health risk she faced during latest performance She was caught off guard

Gwen Stefani had a performance – and health scare – she totally didn't expect as she arrived in Mexico City for her latest concert.

The star took part in the city's Tecate Emblema Festival, and though she later took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and detail how amazing her experience was, she also revealed she faced a major risk.

While Gwen is a seasoned performer and has toured all around the world, she admitted she wasn't quite prepared for the challenges she faced due to the city's high altitude.

She explained on Instagram Stories: "I just played Mexico City, and nobody told me that it's 7,000 feet above sea level."

The songstress revealed the scary consequences of singing under those circumstances, saying: "My lungs almost burst."

Out of breath as she might have been, she still expressed how great it felt to perform, telling fans: "It was an amazing show, thank you Mexico City! Two years I waited to come back and see you guys, and your love is just… I don't even know what to say."

Gwen still gave an epic performance

She thoughtfully ended her message to her fans by saying: Thank you so much, I love you," and by puckering her signature red lips and kissing the camera.

Gwen is certainly booked and busy these days, having recently shocked and delighted fans by announcing that she would be reuniting with fellow The Voice judges as she joins the singing competition's upcoming season alongside her husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen was showered with praise from fans

The singer left the hit NBC show in 2020 but on Friday shared a TikTok announcing her return. The video saw her duet with the show's fellow coaches John Legend and Blake as they sang along to Grace Kelly by Mika.

Camila Cabello will also be joining alongside Gwen, Blake, and John.

