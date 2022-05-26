Amazon slashes £70 off a slimline Reebok cross trainer and shoppers rave about how good it is

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking to level up your fitness game? This Reebok cross trainer is now in the Amazon sale - and the discount is huge.

Now that summer is just around the corner, many of us are ready to step up our workout routines. And whether you're a fitness pro or a rookie, cardio has so many health benefits - with celebs including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian opting for the popular cross trainer to stay in shape.

Thankfully, we no longer need a gym membership to get the best out of our workout, as home exercise regimes have been on the rise for some time. And if you want to enjoy your favourite Netflix show in your living room whilst working up a sweat, a cross trainer may be the answer.

The Reebok GX40 cross trainer is currently reduced from £349.99 to £279.99 - and it could be a worthy investment if you're ready to smash your fitness goals. Hurry though - as the limited deal is ending soon.

Reebok Cross Trainer, was £349.99, now £279.99, Amazon

The cross trainer features an LED screen that allows you to track your calories, speed and distance, with four built-in fitness programmes including target distance and target calories.

The eight intensity levels help to build up your strength, and the machine promises comfort while you exercise with its cushioned footplates and padded, sweat-resistant handles.

It's not only A-listers that swear by the cardio machine, the Reebok cross trainer has racked up glowing reviews on Amazon. One happy customer wrote: "Smooth machine. Gives a workout as good as the gym. Excellent value for money." Another added, "Great product. Very smooth and quiet when in use".

Get your running shoes on and grab this deal before it ends!

