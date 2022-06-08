Shakira shares heartwarming update on father after health scare with rare glimpse into life at home The Dancing with Myself star is feeling good

Shakira left her fans concerned last week when she revealed that the pictures of her in an ambulance recently concerned her father, who had injured himself.

However, she took to social media with an update on Wednesday, sharing that not only was her father back home, but on the road to recovery.

VIDEO: Shakira and her sons bring the moves

The singer posted a candid clip of herself holding up cards with words on them for her father to identify and read with her mother sitting behind them.

Each time he read out a word correctly, she'd smile and encourage him with a "very good" in Spanish and maintained a cheerful demeanor as he made steady progress.

Shakira wrote alongside her video in Spanish: "With my dad discharged, already home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love."

Shakira shared an uplifting update on her father's health

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their support with heart emojis and kind messages, such as: "How cute! We are sending all the positive energies to you and your family, Shaki," as well as: "A speedy and pleasant recovery for your dad."

The Colombian star shared the first update regarding her father's health just days after confirming her split from long-term partner Gerard Pique.

She shared a statement on Twitter alongside a photograph of herself with her bandaged father, writing: "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

The singer's dad had to be hospitalized due to a bad fall

She concluded: "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."

