4 best gym headphones for working out, approved by fitness professionals

A good quality pair of wireless gym headphones is essential for working out – nobody wants to be getting tangled in wires when they're trying to perform a pull-up.

"It’s extremely important to get yourself in the zone when you're exercising," says David Wiener, training specialist at fitness app Freeletics. "Being focused on your workout, both mentally and physically, will give your workout a boost – so good gym headphones are key."

Wireless headphones can elevate your workout

You want gym headphones that actually stay in your ears while you're moving about, plus they need to be comfortable. "If you are feeling any kind of discomfort while working out, you are more likely to stop exercising and lose motivation, so it's crucial that your headphones feel comfortable," David says.

The fit of your wireless headphone is important too, as David points out: "When exercising you will be moving around a lot so it's essential to find a pair to fit correctly in your ear."

Deciding which gym headphones to buy isn't the easiest decision, though. From over-ear gym headphones to ever-popular AirPods, it can be hard to decide when gym headphones are best for you.

We tapped exercise experts for their recommendations for the best gym headphone.

Best customisable gym headphones: Seinnheiser SPORT True Wireless

Gym headphones that fit perfectly are essential, allowing you to work out without fear of your headphone flying out mid-jump squat.

These pretty black and rose gold headphones come with ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fin sizes, to ensure you find the perfect fit for you – we tried these in Body Combat (think excessive kicking and jumping) and they stayed firmly in place.

They also come with open and closed ear adaptors, so you can block out the world completely or stay aware of your surroundings. When you have them on the 'aware' setting, you can hear the sounds of nature around you as you run, but they magically block out your own heartbeat or footsteps.

They have nine hours of battery life and a further 18 hours with the charging case

Seinnheiser SPORT True Wireless, £119.99/$150.76, Amazon

Best stylish gym headphones: Apple AirPods Pro

"Apple AirPods have been my go-to wireless headphones for a few years," says Haydn Whiteside, head trainer at spin studio Boom Cycle.

"Gone are the hours spent untangling my corded headphones, the wireless AirPods are so effective and easy to use which means I can get straight into my workout with zero fuss. They are super comfy, compact and were the perfect audio companion for a half marathon I completed - the Spice Girls never sounded so good!"

Gemma Bass-Wheeler, head teacher at Barrecore agrees. "One of my favourite features of AirPods is the noise-canceling element," she says. "It really helps me to focus on my workout and not be distracted by external noise. I find I can really focus on the beat of the music which helps me to get into the zone."

The variety of different sizes of AirPods makes them a winner too. "They are lightweight, compact and have long-lasting battery. Best of all, they suit all ear sizes! I have quite small ears so the Apple AirPods fit perfectly," says Gympass personal trainer Becky Bowman.

Apple AirPods, £189/$227.15, Amazon

Best Gym Headphones for sound quality: Jabra Elite Active

"These gym headphones fit snugly in my ears, have a long battery life (even longer if you pop them back in their charging case)," says Jay Brown, head trainer at Kobox. "You can receive and make calls, they have noise cancellation, plus they're sweat resistant!"

If sound quality is important to you, these are the gym headphones to go for. "The great thing about Jabra is that they have an app so you can control different listening experiences."

Jabra Elite Active, £169/$203 Amazon

Most comfortable gym headphones: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones

David Wiener's gym headphones of choice are these Beats wireless headphones.

"They stay inside my ear properly, which is essential," David says. "From my daily walk to doing the most vigorous exercise, I can trust Beats to stay in my ear no matter what."

David also rates the comfort factor of Beats' wireless headphones. "Beats are extremely comfortable - I often forget I’m wearing them.

"Beats also have an amazing balance between durability, sweat resistance and battery life."

They also offer noise cancellation "Having the right type of good quality music in your ear and cancelling out any annoying background noise really does make the difference when working out and help you focus on your workout."

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones, £199/$239, Amazon

