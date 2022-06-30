Princess Anne health: How the Queen's daughter stays so fit at 71 We want to know her secret!

Princess Anne, 71, has been named the hardest working royal of summer 2022, based on the number of public engagements she has planned for July.

The Princess Royal has taken on more responsibilities amid her mother's ill health, and with an increasingly busy schedule ahead of her 72nd birthday in August, we wonder how the Queen's daughter stays on top form.

Over the years, Princess Anne has rarely been reported as unwell – and even when her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence caught Covid in December 2021, the royal didn't test positive – a testament to her strong immune system.

So how does Princess Anne, who always seems jolly and vibrant, stay so healthy all the time?

Her busy schedule could be the key to the royal staying well - the fact that Princess Anne is so active, regularly attending events, will help keep her joints supple and stop her muscles from seizing up.

The Princess Royal always appears upbeat

Moving regularly is a key way to prevent muscle stiffness and tension, which are common as we get older.

Princess Anne has 36 royal engagements scheduled for July - which averages to more than one visit per day, so there's certainly no chance of her muscles seizing up from lack of movement!

Princess Anne is loved for her positive attitude

The Princess Royal is health-conscious when it comes to her diet too – she reportedly eats overripe bananas for breakfast as they're easier to digest.

A fully brown banana is reportedly an antioxidant powerhouse, which could be key to keeping Anne at peak health.

Exercise-wise, Princess Anne is known to enjoy being out on the water sailing, which is a good way to blow the cobwebs away, plus she is said to ride horses – a hobby her mother the Queen kept up well into her 90s.

Princess Anne is an accomplished horse rider

Horse riding helps with balance, toning and muscle strength, so we can see why Anne is a fan.

