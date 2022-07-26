Meghan Markle's 4.30am morning routine isn't for everyone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex may no longer be a working royal, but that doesn't mean she's not faced with an endless list of responsibilities in her personal life, along with balancing motherhood and running Archwell with Prince Harry - so how does she do it?

Before Meghan met Harry, the former actress had a loyal following on her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. She previously shared an ode to her morning routine, saying the early hours of the day were "vital" to her wellbeing. In a letter to herself published on The Tig, Meghan opened up to her readers, saying her 20s were "brutal".

"A constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as "whatever" as everyone else," she wrote.

The Suits actress claimed she "found her happiness" by changing her mindset - starting with a mind-body focused morning routine. We could all do with some guidance on how to better balance our work, social and personal life in order to promote healthier mental wellbeing - so what does the Duchess recommend?

The Duchess opened up about a 'brutal' twenties

Meghan Markle's morning routine

1. Create an epic morning playlist

The mother-of-two once published a morning playlist for her readers to develop a "daily practice" and prepare for the day. It had everything from the Jackson 5 to LA Calling by Crystal Fighters on to kickstart the morning with feel-good vibrations.

"Turn these tracks on as you’re getting ready in the morning," she wrote. "Because when the air is filled with positive vibes, there’s no winter cold that can block out the warmth of happy hearts."

2. Wake up at 4.30am

"The morning, as we all know, is that vital time that sets the tone for our day ahead," she wrote. It's believed the royal starts her days at around 4.30am, where she then engages in a morning yoga session.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was a yoga instructor for several years, so it's no surprise the LA-born Duchess enjoys the practice. Doing light exercise like yoga first thing in the morning can help ease muscle stiffness, release tension, and clear the mind before a busy day ahead.

3. Tackle emails early

After a workout, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly likes to get her admin done early, and is known to send emails to her staff as early as 5am.

Meghan reportedly likes to start her day with admin

It may seem antisocial to some, but tackling smaller admin tasks early can lead to a far more productive day at work - and even an earlier finish.

