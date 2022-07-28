Howie Mandel 'not proud' of health condition he passed on to his daughter The AGT judge was diagnosed in his 40s

Howie Mandel has no doubt passed on many of his traits to his three children – but there is one that his daughter, Jackie, has inherited that he feels particularly somber about.

The America's Got Talent judge has been open about his mental health battles in the past, revealing that he suffers from anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder. But in 2021, he admitted that Jackie also suffers from the mental health condition.

"I'm not proud of that gift I've given her," he told People last year. "But our coping skills are to find the light."

Jackie began exhibiting signs of OCD, which can be characterized by unpleasant thoughts and repetitive behaviors that you cannot control, when she was a child. Like her dad, she struggles with an intense fear of germs and getting sick, something she admitted was heightened during the pandemic.

"It was really, really hard," she recalled at the time. "My anxiety sometimes leads to depression. I went through the extreme and I just locked myself in."

She added: "I've been isolated and scared for a year and a half and now that things are starting to open back up, I'm really not at the same place that most people are. I'm working with a therapist to get back out into the world."

Howie was diagnosed in his 40s and first opened up about his condition in 2006, something Jackie said she found "helpful".

"My dad is very open about going to therapy and erasing the stigma," she said. "Whenever I was upset or sad or having a bad day, I knew I could reach out."

While they are close now, Howie admitted that he was very "strict" with Jackie when she was a teenager. "As a teenager, [our issues] kind of ripped us apart," he confessed, also revealing that he was so paranoid about germs, he built a guest house to escape to if a member of his family became sick.

"There were a lot of control issues about me being safe, like, where was I, what did I get into, what did I touch?" Jackie added. "He was strict. And there was a lot of hovering. We had trouble getting along in those times."

