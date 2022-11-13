Michelle Obama details her reality of menopause, weight gain and 'hot flashes'

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about going through menopause, sharing her own experiences as a 58-year-old.

Michelle shared that she is "going through it" alongside several of her friends and that she believes the "information is sparse". The mom-of-two revealed that her friends have conversations around topics of concern such as a hot flash, admitting that she is lucky to have "girlfriends around the table who are OBGYNs" who can help.

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up on life without her daughters

"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," Michelle added, speaking to People.

"We're all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can't fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."

Michelle also shared that she has begun hormone replacement therapy and counts herself "blessed".

"I think my skin still feels healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things that I have to count my blessings for," she said.

Michelle is raising two daughters

Michelle and her husband Barack are the proud parents of two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who are all grown up and living away from the family home. But despite now being empty-nesters, Michelle recently admitted that it was "fun" to see her daughters "adulting in the world" and shared a sweet update on how they are both coping with living without their famous parents.

While discussing her highly-anticipated new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Michelle recalled the time that Sasha and Malia played hosts to their parents in their shared apartment.

The Light We Carry is released on 15 November

"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," Michelle explained.

"They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves."

The pair are both living in Los Angeles, where Malia is working and Sasha is studying, and are currently housemates.

