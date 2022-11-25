I'm A Celebrity viewers worry for Mike Tindall after spotting lump on his back A doctor explains

Eagle-eyed I'm A Celebrity viewers were left worried for Mike Tindall's health this week after they spotted a worrying lump on his upper back.

"I'm constantly concerned about that golf ball-sized lump on Mike Tindall’s neck?" one wrote on Twitter, while another commented: "What is the lump on Mike Tindall's upper back? I'm assuming it's an old injury?”

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks about Prince Harry and Zara to I'm a Celeb campmates

One fan thought they had sussed out the cause of Mike's lump, writing: "Probably a sebaceous cyst."

We consulted GP and founder of Luxe Skin by Dr. Q, Dr. Usman Quershi, for his verdict on the lump on Mike's back – and we're happy to confirm it's unlikely to be anything to worry about.

"The lump you can see is most likely a lipoma or an abscess," he explained. "Lipomas are fatty lumps that grow under the skin. They are usually soft in texture and they are harmless."

Mike Tindall has a lump in the middle of his back

As for abscesses, Dr. Quershi says they're normally caused by bacterial infection.

"They contain a collection of puss and they are painful. If they don't go away on their own or with antibiotics, they can be treated and removed.

Mike Tindal's lump is nothing to worry about

"The lump is unlikely to be serious. Lipoma is not painful and doesn't usually need any treatment, but it can be surgically excised out if unsightly but may leave a scar. Abscesses can be removed under local anaesthetic."

