Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has up to 60% off for Cyber Monday

The sexual wellness brand Lovehoney - the same UK-based company that received a royal warrant by the Queen last year - has a huge deal on for Cyber Monday, and we're talking offers of 60% off pleasure kits, lingerie and lots more sexy items. Yes, it may be chilly outside, but inside it'll be hot hot hot.

Whether you're a newbie to the world, you want to add to your collection or you're just looking to surprise your partner for one night only, you're in for some saucy steals.

Selling everything from lingerie to personal grooming and toys, Lovehoney was launched from founder Richard Longhurst's bedroom in 2002 and at the time of receiving its royal warrant had a customer base of 2.2 million people (and counting) with over 300 employees.

Sales of sex toys have seen a big increase in the last couple of years and the innovative brand has also proved itself forward-thinking with a sustainable lingerie range and collection of eco-conscious toys.

Lovehoney products discounted include

Lovehoney Parisienne Black Lace Plunge Chemise - £35.99 (WAS £39.99)

Lovehoney Boudoir Belle Plum Quarter-Cup Bra and Crotchless G-String Set - £23.99 (WAS £39.99)

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator - £74.99 (WAS £99.99)

Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator - £47.99 (WAS £79.99)

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Male Vibrator - £71.99 (WAS £74.99)

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (11 piece) - £39.99 (WAS £79.99)

Lovehoney Midnight Magic Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (7 piece) - £72 (WAS £139)

