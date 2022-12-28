Get a jump on your 2023 fitness goals with this sale from Nike!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's that time of year when we're making bold procalamations for the new year, like becoming a vegetarian, reading 100 books, or getting into the best shape of your life. Most of us won't follow through with those resolutions, and that's okay!

But if you do want to invest in your health and fitness this year, Nike is making it a little easier for you with their end-of-year sale. Now through January 3, you can save an extra 20% off select styles with code CHEERS.

We've taken a look at the sale and found the best deals to save you some time. Check out our picks below and jump to the whole sale if you want to keep shopping!

Nike Air Max 97, was $175 now $101.58 with code CHEERS, Nike

Nike Air Max 2021, was $160 now $94.38 with code CHEERS, Nike

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit, was $160 now $109.58 with code CHEERS, Nike

Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature, was $70 now $42.38 with code CHEERS, Nike

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece, was $65 now $44.78 with code CHEERS, Nike

Nike Yoga Luxe, was $90 now $35.98 with code CHEERS, Nike

