The best dumbbells for women who want to pump it up in 2023 — up to $200 off!

One of the best things about exercising at home is that you don’t really need any fancy equipment to get a proper workout in. More often than not, a yoga mat would suffice, or perhaps a set of resistance bands for added strength training and mobility. But if you have a specific goal, say, toning the arms, you would have to invest in equipment to achieve them. In this case, dumbbells are your best friend.

RELATED: Get a jump on your 2023 fitness goals with this sale from Nike!

MORE: The best gym equipment to make exercising at home even easier in 2023

Unlike typical gym equipment that are intimidating to even touch, dumbbells are far less daunting and can be used even by beginners. They’re a proven and tested way to build muscle in the arm area, increase endurance, and boost heart health. Now with dumbbells coming in varying sizes, weights, and shapes, you may be confused as to where to put your money in. To help you build your home gym, here’s your starter guide to purchasing the best dumbbells for women:

Dumbbells and weights for beginners

BalanceFrom Fully Adjustable Ankle Wrist Arm Leg Weights, $14.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you don’t think you can grip a dumbbell just yet, a great alternative is these weights that you can either wrap around your wrists or ankles. This pair comes in various weight levels, from 1 lb to 20 lb, and are designed with a neoprene exterior and Velcro pads for comfort and flexibility.

Bala Set of two Bala Bangles, $40, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

For a more fashionable option, these weighted bangles look just like bracelets. Great for yoga, pilates, and bodyweight training, they’re made out of recycled stainless steel and silicone and have built-in elasticated inserts.

Bala Bars by Bala, $55, Athleta

SHOP NOW

Combining form and function, these weights are both parts pretty and easy to hold. With a design that is akin to a massive pill, they offer a comfortable grip and can be stashed away in your gym bag easily.

HolaHatha Neoprene Dumbbell Free Hand Weight Set, $69.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Once you’ve gotten used to lifting, you can shift to using varying weights, and this set offers 3 lb, 5 lb, and 8 lb weights with a storage rack to boot to help you keep them organized. Made with high-quality cast iron with an Eco PVC coating, all they require is quick wiping for easy cleaning.

Best adjustable dumbbells

Adjustable Dumbbells, was $276, now $197.76, Flybird

SHOP NOW

Adjustable dumbbells are great for those who want to shake up their workouts without wanting to purchase a whole set of weights. This pair is crafted out of cast iron weight plate, so you can expect zero rusting or nasty smells.

Nice C Womens Weights, Adjustable Dumbbells, $29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Featuring a patent weight adjustable design, these dumbbells have removable weight bars to make it easy to set your desired weight. The ends can be opened and weight bars can be added or removed as needed. The dumbbell itself weighs 2.3 lbs alone, and the four weight blocks included weigh 0.55 lbs each.

JAXJOX Adjustable Dumbbell Pair, was $499.99, now $299.99, Best Buy

SHOP NOW

For something more high-tech, this pair of adjustable dumbbells boast one-touch adjustability. With just a push of a button, you can increase or decrease the weights in 6-pound increments.

Best dumbbells for experienced lifters

Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Hand Weight, $29.47, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A no-frills dumbbell, this one feature a solid cast iron core and a non-slip textural surface for a secure grip. It also has hexagonal black rubber-encased ends to prevent it from rolling when placed on the floor or when in storage.

​​Yes4All Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Sets 2-in-1, $48, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This set of two dumbbells is also adjustable, although you would have to install and remove the plates manually. It has a connector that lets you convert the two into one barbell, as well as knurled handles with special locks for better grip and enhanced safety.

WF Athletic Supply 5-25Lb Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Set, $249.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Going all in? You can invest in this set that includes a pair of 5 lb, 10 lb, 15 lb, 20 lb, and 25 lb rubber hex dumbbells and a rack. The A-frame design of the rack maximizes floor space and has rubber inserts to prevent the weights and rack from scratches. The dumbbells also have hex-shaped heads and feature medium-depth knurling for better grip and security.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.