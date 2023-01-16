Frankie Bridge admits health woe following 34th birthday The former Saturdays star told fans she was suffering

Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she's experiencing a new health issue since turning 34.

Frankie celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and on her way into work on Monday morning, she took to Instagram to fill her followers in on how she's feeling.

Alongside a fresh-faced selfie, Frankie wrote: "Stuck in traffic, late for work, desperate for a wee!! This is 34."

A weak bladder as Frankie is experiencing is common as we get older, and according to the NHS, can occur as a result of the weakening of or damage to the muscles used to prevent urination, such as the pelvic floor muscles.

While a weak bladder is most common in people much older than Frankie and her young 34 years, it can be caused by damage during childbirth.

Frankie Bridge took to Instagram to vent her frustrations

The TV star juggles her ITV presenting duties with being the proud mum of boys Carter Bridge, seven, and Parker Bridge, nine, and she announced her pregnancies in fun, creative ways.

In January 2015, Frankie's appearance on the BBC's The One Show gave viewers much more than they had anticipated. The former singer announced the sad news that she would be pulling out of the Strictly tour on her doctor's orders. However, the announcement took an uplifting turn when she revealed that it was because she was pregnant with her second child!

Sharing the news of her first pregnancy back in May 2013, Frankie took to Twitter to announce that she and Wayne, whom she married at Woburn Abbey the following year, were expecting their first child together.

Frankie Bridge is younger than many of her Loose Women costars

She wrote: "Some big news from me today! Wayne and I are having a baby. We are both SO happy and can't wait for his or hers arrival!"

Frankie's pregnancies weren't entirely smooth sailing, with the star revealing she suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum, the same severe morning sickness Princess Kate had.

