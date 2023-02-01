NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's body transformation which stunned wife and fans The American actor is married to actress Sarah Wright and they share three children

Eric Christian Olsen has won legions of loyal fans with his role as Investigator Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA and he'll be sorely missed as the show wraps it's 14th and final series.

The star has made many memories both on-screen and off over the years and one stand-out moment was his transformation during the COVID-19 lockdown which sent his wife, Sarah Wright and his fans into a frenzy.

At the time, Sarah was pregnant and took to Instagram to showcase what her husband had been up to while filming of NCIS was put on hold.

Alongside an image of Eric giving one of their children a piggy back and sporting some serious abs, she wrote: "You know what’s really great? When your husband gets into the best shape of his life when your 8 months pregnant...I’ll be over here with my Fritos and milkshakes."

Her social media followers were amazed at Eric's physique and commented: "Omg looking amazing your family is so beautiful," and, "I would keep getting pregnant too if my hubby looked like that...just sayin," while a third added: "Wow!! Can you show me how to photoshop abs??"

Eric's wife swooned over his physique during COVID-19 lockdown

Eric and Sarah share three children, Winter, two, Esme, six, and Wyatt, nine.

Now that the show is coming to an end, Eric will have some extra time to spend with his family.

The president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

Eric shares three children with his wife Sarah Wright

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

Eric reacted to the sad news by posting a photo of one of his co-stars in character walking through a dark tunnel. He wrote in the caption: "What a spectacular journey we all shared."

